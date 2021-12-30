Of all the street foods in India, pani puri Is undoubtedly one of the most favourite ones! Pani puri enjoys a fan following like no other; it is the one street food that is loved by the old and young, alike. The crunchy puri, filled with a masaledaar filling and that khatta-meetha pani has the power to make us salivate at any given moment. And you best believe that pani puri lovers will go to any extent to enjoy their favourite street snack. An Instagram video has recently been going viral and all the pani puri lovers will be more than happy to know why. The video is from a wedding venue; the bride and the groom can be seen waiting for a taste of the delicious pani puri, but what the bride does next will leave you in splits!





The video has been shared by the bride herself, @imahimaagarwal is a travel and fashion influencer and has shared this snippet from her wedding that is now going viral on social media. As the bride puts her hand out for a piece of that delicious pani puri, she is served an atte ka puri. She promptly turns to her husband and says "yeh atte ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chhaiye" (This is made of atta, I don't want this) and waits for her husband to take it away from her hands. Her friends and family burst out into a fit of laughter and the bride can be seen adorably giggling too. But all is well that ends well. This pani puri enthusiast bride does get her favourite snack in some time and can be seen gobbling it at the end of the video. The bride captions the video "nobody warned @shreashth about my #passion4paanipuri". Look at it here:







The video has received around 837k views, 20.2k likes, 24 comments and the numbers are rapidly increasing with every passing minute. People who know the bride personally have left comments like "So Mahima" and "Yaar yeh best video hai"(This is the best video).





Other viewers seem to understand the bride's love for pani puri; one comment read "Jo pani puri khaata hai ussey hi pata hoga what she said" (Only the people who have Pani puri will understand what she said).





We are totally in support of the bride's #passion4paanipuri; what about you? Let us know in the comments below.