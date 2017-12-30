New Year 2018: Interesting New Year Offers From Delhi-NCR You Would Love

1911 Restaurant ensures a warm and scrumptious New Year Eve Dinner Buffet

Enjoy the lavish spread created by Threesixtyone Degrees Restaurant



4. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity





The New Year weekend is bound to make you excited with JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity



5. DEL, Roseate Hotels and Resorts



Bid adieu to 2017 amidst the delicious food and drinks and create an experience that you'll always remember. Welcome the New Year with a lively jazz band performance, stand-up comedy, and, of course, exquisite food from around the globe. So, if you are in the mood to spend New Year's eve laughing out aloud and grooving to some eclectic music, head to DEL. Bid adieu to 2017 amidst the delicious food and drinks and create an experience that you'll always remember. Welcome the New Year with a lively jazz band performance, stand-up comedy, and, of course, exquisite food from around the globe. So, if you are in the mood to spend New Year's eve laughing out aloud and grooving to some eclectic music, head to DEL.

Bid adieu to 2017 amidst the delicious food and drinks

Where: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New DelhiWhen:31stDecember, 2017What: Buffet SpreadTime: 6:30 pm to 11:45 pmCost: INR 5500 plus taxes per personIf you're not in the mood to party, celebrate the last day of the year with a special brunch. Enjoy the lavish spread created by Threesixtyone Degrees Restaurant at The Oberoi in Gurugram. Let your senses soak the extravagance as they present the New Year's Day brunch featuring classic delicacies, live stations, premium spirits, pulsating music and attractive prizes. Yes, it has to be more than just brunching. This New Year offer will make you fall in love.Where: Threesixtyone Degrees, The Oberoi, Phase-5, GurgaonWhen: 31stDecember, 2017What: Brunch buffet spreadCost per person: New Year's Day Brunch- INR 8250 plus taxesPremium Beverage Package: INR 2450 plus taxesChildren's Special Package: INR 4125The New Year weekend is bound to make you excited with JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity's amazing experience. The lavish buffet at K3 promises a perfect start to the year. It will bring to you exciting cuisines from around the world and exotic drinks to sip on as you welcome the New Year. In addition to this, you can listen to a live band performing at the restaurant and dance to groovy music till midnight.Where: K3 Restaurant, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocit, New DelhiWhen: 31stDecember, 2017What: Buffet spreadTime: From 8:00 pm onwardsCost per person: INR 5,900 plus taxesWhere: DEL, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, New DelhiWhen: 31stDecember, 2017What: Buffet DinnerCost per person: INR 3,999 Inclusive of all taxesJapypee Siddharth looks forward to adding some glam to your New Year eve party by replicating the happening night of the exuberant New York City. As we bid adieu to 2017, a happening celebration awaits you at Paatra. Along with it, you will be able to savour some exotic cuisines from around the world and enjoy free flowing beverages.Where: Paatra Restaurant, Jaypee SiddharthWhen: 31stDecember, 2017What: Multi-cuisine buffet with unlimited snacks and drinksCost: INR 7,777 for couple plus taxes and INR 2,999 for kids



7. The Hong Kong Club, Aerocity, New Delhi



The Hong Kong Club, which is newest in the bay is promising an exciting dining experience and night of pulsating Hong Kong, as a special offering for New Year's Eve. Patrons will have a special feast with a tasting menu of modern Cantonese dishes and small plate servings prepared by authentic Chinese Chefs.

Where: The Hong Kong Club, Andaz, Aerocity

When: 31st December, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm to 1:00 am

The Hong Kong Club, which is newest in the bay is promising an exciting dining experience​



8. Olive Qutub, Delhi



The exquisite masquerade themed New Year's Eve party at Qutub starts at 9 pm. Enjoy unlimited snacks, live stations, buffet spread with premium alcohol and dance the night away. Not just this, enjoy the bonfires in the courtyard and ring in this New Year in style.



Where: Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, Delhi

When: 31st December, 2017

Time: 9:00 pm

Cost: INR 12,000 all inclusive



9. Cafe M.E.P



Ring in the New Year by adding some fun quotient in it. Cafe Music, Eat, Play (M.E.P.), a vibrant cafe that not only offers you delectable food but also engages its customers with a mix of music and dance along with enjoying some snooker games. So wrap your year with just the perfect combination of food, music and snooker.



Where: 18, Community Center, East of Kailash, New Delhi

When: 31st December, 2017

What: Includes IMFL and snacks

Time: 9:00 onwards

Cost; Stag entry- INR 2,000 and Couple entry- INR 3,000

Contact for booking- 9999996519



With these great deals, your New Year's Eve celebration seems quite promising to us.

Happy New Year 2018!