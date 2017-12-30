SEARCH
  • New Year 2018: Interesting New Year Offers From Delhi-NCR You Would Love

New Year 2018: Interesting New Year Offers From Delhi-NCR You Would Love

   |  Updated: December 30, 2017 11:16 IST

Highlights
  • If you haven't been able to plan your New Year , we have got your back
  • With these great deals, your New Year's Eve seems quite promising
  • Celebrate the last day of the year with a special brunch and dinner
There's a lot of excitement is in the air. Yes, it is that time of the year! Right after Christmas, we will be ringing into a brand new year in a few days and we're hoping that it is as good as 2017. What can be better than feasting with your friends and family to bid this year a happy goodbye? Celebrate your holidays with good food and great memories. So, if you haven't been able to plan your New Year celebrations, we have got your back. These New Year offers will make you drool. 

We enlist some amazing New Year brunch and dinner deals that you should definitely look out for -


1. TK's Oriental Grill, Hyatt Regency, Delhi

The month of December brings with a certain charm that just cannot be overlooked. Nestled in the city, Hyatt Regency brings to you an array of exquisite and lavish offerings. Make your last Sunday of 2017 special with a unique dining experience celebrating Japanese, Indonesian, Thai and Far East Cuisine. Expect Sushi, Sashimi and Tempura among other lavish delicacies paired with your favourite drinks. This New Year offer will be hard to miss. 

Where: TK's Oriental Grill, Hyatt Regency, Delhi
When: 31stDecember, 2017
What: Buffet menu
Time: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Cost: INR 7,000 plus taxes

turkey
Make your last Sunday of 2017 special with a unique dining experience

2. 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial

1911 Restaurant ensures a warm and scrumptious New Year Eve Dinner Buffet with a selection of fine delicacies like Seared Yellow Fin Tuna Nicoise with Quail Eggs, Tendeloin Picattos amongst other succulent dishes that you would love to devour. What's all the wait for? Get yourself reserved for the big celebration already.

Where: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New Delhi
When:31stDecember, 2017
What: Buffet Spread
Time: 6:30 pm to 11:45 pm
Cost: INR 5500 plus taxes per person
 
turkey
1911 Restaurant ensures a warm and scrumptious New Year Eve Dinner Buffet

3. Threesixtyone Degrees, The Oberoi

If you're not in the mood to party, celebrate the last day of the year with a special brunch. Enjoy the lavish spread created by Threesixtyone Degrees Restaurant at The Oberoi in Gurugram. Let your senses soak the extravagance as they present the New Year's Day brunch featuring classic delicacies, live stations, premium spirits, pulsating music and attractive prizes. Yes, it has to be more than just brunching. This New Year offer will make you fall in love. 

Where: Threesixtyone Degrees, The Oberoi, Phase-5, Gurgaon
When: 31stDecember, 2017
What: Brunch buffet spread
Cost per person: New Year's Day Brunch- INR 8250 plus taxes
Premium Beverage Package: INR 2450 plus taxes
Children's Special Package: INR 4125
 
chicken 650
Enjoy the lavish spread created by Threesixtyone Degrees Restaurant

4. JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity
 
The New Year weekend is bound to make you excited with JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity's amazing experience. The lavish buffet at K3 promises a perfect start to the year. It will bring to you exciting cuisines from around the world and exotic drinks to sip on as you welcome the New Year. In addition to this, you can listen to a live band performing at the restaurant and dance to groovy music till midnight.

Where: K3 Restaurant, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocit, New Delhi
When: 31stDecember, 2017
What: Buffet spread
Time: From 8:00 pm onwards
Cost per person: INR 5,900 plus taxes
 
chicken afghani
The New Year weekend is bound to make you excited with JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

5. DEL, Roseate Hotels and Resorts

Bid adieu to 2017 amidst the delicious food and drinks and create an experience that you'll always remember. Welcome the New Year with a lively jazz band performance, stand-up comedy, and, of course, exquisite food from around the globe. So, if you are in the mood to spend New Year's eve laughing out aloud and grooving to some eclectic music, head to DEL.

Where: DEL, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, New Delhi
When: 31stDecember, 2017
What: Buffet Dinner
Cost per person: INR 3,999 Inclusive of all taxes
 
chicken
Bid adieu to 2017 amidst the delicious food and drinks

6. Paatra, Jaypee Siddharth, New Delhi

Japypee Siddharth looks forward to adding some glam to your New Year eve party by replicating the happening night of the exuberant New York City. As we bid adieu to 2017, a happening celebration awaits you at Paatra. Along with it, you will be able to savour some exotic cuisines from around the world and enjoy free flowing beverages.

Where: Paatra Restaurant, Jaypee Siddharth
When: 31stDecember, 2017
What: Multi-cuisine buffet with unlimited snacks and drinks
Cost: INR 7,777 for couple plus taxes and INR 2,999 for kids
 
turkey


7. The Hong Kong Club, Aerocity, New Delhi

The Hong Kong Club, which is newest in the bay is promising an exciting dining experience and night of pulsating Hong Kong, as a special offering for New Year's Eve. Patrons will have a special feast with a tasting menu of modern Cantonese dishes and small plate servings prepared by authentic Chinese Chefs. 



Where: The Hong Kong Club, Andaz, Aerocity
When: 31st December, 2017
Time: 6:00 pm to 1:00 am

cantonese chicken soup

The Hong Kong Club, which is newest in the bay is promising an exciting dining experience​

8. Olive Qutub, Delhi

The exquisite masquerade themed New Year's  Eve party at Qutub starts at 9 pm. Enjoy unlimited snacks, live stations, buffet spread with premium alcohol and dance the night away. Not just this, enjoy the bonfires in the courtyard and ring in this New Year in style. 

Where: Olive Qutub, One Style Mile, Mehrauli, Delhi
When: 31st December, 2017
Time: 9:00 pm
Cost: INR 12,000 all inclusive

9. Cafe M.E.P

Ring in the New Year by adding some fun quotient in it. Cafe Music, Eat, Play (M.E.P.), a vibrant cafe that not only offers you delectable food but also engages its customers with a mix of music and dance along with enjoying some snooker games. So wrap your year with just the perfect combination of food, music and snooker. 

Where: 18, Community Center, East of Kailash, New Delhi
When: 31st December, 2017
What: Includes IMFL and snacks
Time: 9:00 onwards
Cost; Stag entry- INR 2,000 and Couple entry- INR 3,000 
Contact for booking- 9999996519

With these great deals, your New Year's Eve celebration seems quite promising to us.

Happy New Year 2018!



