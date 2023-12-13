Christmas is just a few days away and preparations are in full swing all over the world. Mumbai comes alive with the festive spirit every year, and it is a real treat to explore what the city has to offer. If you're planning to spend Christmas in Mumbai with your loved ones, you must be spoilt for choice in terms of ways to celebrate. If good food, drinks and vibes are non-negotiable, we are here to help you out! We have curated a list of some of the best restaurants to visit during the Christmas season in Mumbai. From special family brunches to innovative Christmas menus, the wide variety will ensure you find something that will meet your needs:





Here Are Some Of The Best Brunches, Festive Menus And Dining Offers For Christmas 2023 In Mumbai:

Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Brunch at ITC Grand Central, Parel

ITC Grand Central has planned a wonderfully merry holiday buffet spread, with live music, at its all-day dining restaurant, Hornby's Pavilion. Guests can enjoy classic Christmas treats including Roast Suckling Pig with Baked Potatoes, Applesauce and Roast Gravy, US butterball Turkey Roulade served with Cranberry and Roast Gravy, Wok Tossed Snow Peas, Asparagus Broccoli and Brussel Sprouts with Sichuan peppers, among others. Don't forget to save space for traditional festive desserts like Steamed Christmas Plum Pudding with Brandy Cream, Yule Log, Ebony and ivory pate.

When: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm (Christmas Eve Dinner); 12:30 pm- 3:30 pm (Christmas Brunch)

Where: ITC Grand Central, 287, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Rd, Parel, Mumbai.

Price: Christmas Eve Dinner - INR 2450 plus taxes; Christmas Brunch - INR 2450 plus taxes

For Reservations: 02267045121/02267045122

Christmas Brunch At Hakkasan, Mumbai

Photo Credit: Hakkasan, Mumbai

Hakkasan Mumbai has a delectable and unique Christmas Brunch Menu featuring Cantonese delicacies paired with innovative cocktails by Bacardi India. The 6-course menu features soup, salad, small eats, mains, staples, and desserts, accompanied by an interesting selection of cocktails and spirits. There are some thrilling options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Some of the highlights include Crispy prawn with wheat flakes, Edamame truffle dumpling, Sanpei chicken clay pot, stir-fried lamb with ginger and spring onion, Szechuan mabo tofu, Hakka hand-pulled noodles, and Truffle fried rice. Don't miss the opportunity to try amazing cocktails such as the French 75, Le Grand Fizz, Sea Breeze, Breakfast Sour and Maravilla Paloma.

When: Christmas & New Year; 12 pm to 3:30 pm

Where: Hakkasan, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai (400050)

Price: INR 3,000 for one

Reservations: +91 83558 77777

Christmas Eve Dinner & Christmas Brunch Buffet At Hotel Marine Plaza

Photo Credit: Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai

Hotel Marine Plaza's Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Brunch Buffet promises to be a feast to remember. The festive spread is a thoughtful balance of timeless holiday favourites and inventive treats. One of the signature offerings is a decadent dessert station, which will feature indulgences such as gingerbread cookies, Yule logs, mince pies, and eggnog cheesecake. Your gastronomic adventures will be accompanied by live music, transforming each moment into a celebration.

When: 24th December (Dinner) & 25th December (Brunch)

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Price: Christmas Eve Dinner: Rs. 2200+ taxes per person (Non-Alcoholic) and Rs. 3699+Taxes per person (Alcoholic); Christmas Day Brunch Buffet: Rs.2799+Taxes per person (Non-Alcoholic) and Rs. 3999+Taxes per person (Alcoholic)

Christmas Menu At Asilo, The St. Regis Mumbai

Photo Credit: Asilo, The St. Regis Mumbai

Want to enjoy the festive season with a panoramic view of Mumbai City? Then head to Asilo, the rooftop lounge at The St. Regis Mumbai. You can feast on Spicy caramelised chicken skewers, Crispy Avocado Maki with truffle, Steamed Tofu, Mushroom & Vegetable dumplings in chilli oil, Jerk chicken with smoke-roasted vegetables & goat cheese mash, and other delectable delicacies. Indulge your sweet tooth by digging into their Dark & Rich Christmas plum pudding with ice cream and Sticky toffee Gateaux with toffee sauce & Vanilla ice cream.

Where: Asilo, The St. Regis, Level 37, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

The BlueBop Cafe's Seasonal Christmas Menu

BlueBop Cafe has a seasonal Christmas menu that brings the festive spirit alive. It includes delightful starters, mouthwatering mains and decadent desserts, ensuring a truly memorable Christmas experience. Keep an eye out for Christmas Chicken Salad, Christmas Roast Chicken, Vegetable Baked Pie, Christmas Tree Veg Pizza, Dark Chocolate & Gingerbread Gelato and other treats. Classic Eggnog, Christmas Sour and Hot Chocolate are some of the best beverage options you should check out. Throughout the holiday season, Guests can enjoy a complimentary dessert with the order of any two items from the Christmas menu.

Where: The BlueBop Cafe, 318, Linking Rd, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Poco Loco's Festive Menu

Photo Credit: Poco Loco, Mumbai

In the true spirit of Christmas, Poco Loco's chefs meticulously crafted lip-smacking dishes that evoke the vibrant colours of the festive season. Some of the must-try ones are Green Green Festive Queen soup, Very Merry Cranberry Pollo Supreme, Strawberry Ceviche, Plum Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and more. You can also sip on an array of special drinks such as the Very Merry Martini, Dr Loco's Eggnog, and Winter Wonderland.

When: 20th December to 31st December 2023

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Khar & South Bombay

Festive Menu At La Loca Maria, Bandra

Photo Credit: La Loca Maria, Bandra

Spanish Chef Manuel Olveira has curated an enticing new Black Truffle Menu for the festive season. This exquisite ingredient will be featured in several dishes such as the Truffled Baked Brie, Norwegian Salmon Tartar, Truffle Steak tartare, Cacio e pepe Tartufo, Morels & Truffle risotto and Pollo Fricassee a La Trufa roasted chicken breast. The festive drinks menu will ensure you enjoy the 'spirits' of the season. Check out the OH! Deer, Santa's secret stash, Sip & Sleigh, Junglebird Jingles and other punnily named concoctions.

When: 8th December 2023 to 15th January 2024

Where: La Loca Maria, Fatima Villa, 29th Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai.

For Reservations: 9324404335

Christmas Menu At CrayCraft, Andheri

CrayCraft has a wonderful Christmas Menu you should take advantage of while you still can. Among the drinks, go for the Jingle Berry Basil Bliss, Christmas Delight, Santa's Sip & Joy cocktails and Sparkling Winter Berry Elixir mocktail. You can also enjoy special sushi creations like the Valentine Roll, Veg California, and Christmas Tree. The top-notch dessert offerings will ensure a sweet finale to your festive meal. Try the Gulabi'sta, Campfire, and Scarlet Indulgence.

Where: CrayCraft, Shop no.06,106, Town Centre, 1, Andheri - Kurla Rd, Mittal Industrial Estate, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai.

Christmas Menu At Koa, Juhu

Koa's Christmas menu is another must-try. Dig into the yumminess of their Three Mushroom Cappuccino Soup, Stuffed Three Cheese & Walnut Conchiglie Pasta and Rum Infused Apple, Nuts, and Berry Pie. Pair your savoury treats with cocktails and mocktails such as Christmas Sour, Merry Berry, Tiramisu, and Water of Life.

Where: Koa Cafe And Bar, Eden Square Building, Ground Floor, 10th Rd, NS Mankikar Rd, Sainath Nagar, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai

Christmas Specials At Amazonia, BKC

Amazonia has some mouth-watering Christmas specials you should not miss out on. The Live Turkey Stall has a variety of delectable dishes like Turkey Tacos, Turkey Pizza, BBQ Pulled Turkey Sliders and more. The cocktail menu includes the Snowman, Candy Stick, My Wish, Santa My Friend, and Merry Christmas. For those looking for non-alcoholic options, the mocktail menu features the Jammy Ginger and Yammy Passion.

Where: Amazonia, Unit No. 5, G Block BKC, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

Christmas Menu At Communion, Navi Mumbai

Photo Credit: Communion, Navi Mumbai

Communion has announced a vibrant Christmas menu spotlighting irresistible flavours. Some of the yummy inclusions are Strawberry Pecan Salad, Burrata Wreath, Smoked Salmon Toast, Strawberry Cheese Balls, Christmas Chicken Roast, Chocolate Pine Cone and Strawberry Cream Cheesecake.

Where: Communion Cafe, Plot No. 50, Ground Floor, D Y Patil University, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai

Christmas Menu At Baliboo, Goregaon

Baliboo has an enchanting Christmas menu that presents delicious ways to ring in the festive season. Highlights include the Pumpkin Veloute, Fried Ravioli, Korean-inspired Brie and Cranberry Pull Apart, Soy Kheema Croquettes, Goan Lamb Florentine, White Chocolate Entremet and Dark Chocolate Entremet.

Where: Baliboo, First Floor, Commerz II, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, off Western Express Highway, Yashodham, Goregaon, Mumbai.







