As the weekend approaches, it's time to unwind, relax, and treat ourselves to some delicious food. Indulging in culinary delights is a common practice during weekends, and if you're looking to try something new, we have a special recommendation for you: Lahori-style aloo curry. This recipe captures the essence of Lahori cuisine with its blend of spices, enticing aroma, and rich flavours. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of making this delightful dish.

About Lahori Aloo Curry:

Aloo curry, a universally comforting dish, can be enjoyed with rice, roti, naan, or paratha. What sets Lahori aloo curry apart is its unique combination of spices. This variation resembles dum aloo but boasts an added creaminess derived from coconut, milk, and khus khus (poppy seeds) used in the recipe. To savour the full flavours of this dish, we recommend pairing it with naan or kulcha.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Lahori Aloo Curry:

The key to perfecting Lahori aloo curry lies in the masala blend. The right combination of spices enhances the dish's flavours. Start by preparing the masala, using a precise ratio of poppy seeds, dry coconut, Kashmiri red chilli, and other spices. Then, create a gravy by cooking onions, ginger-garlic, tomatoes, and the pre-made masala. Add boiled baby potatoes, mix well, and finally, incorporate milk into the curry. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot. For a detailed recipe, click here.

Bonus Tips:

To make your dish creamier, substitute milk with cream or yogurt. If baby potatoes are unavailable, dice regular potatoes and add them directly to the masala mix. Avoid boiling diced potatoes to prevent a mushy texture. To add texture to the masala paste, blanch whole red chillies and soak poppy seeds before preparing the paste. For enhanced aroma, cook the dish in mustard oil. To maintain a semi-dry texture, refrain from adding water while preparing the gravy.

Now that you have all the points in place, waste no time and try this recipe for a lavish weekend meal. Let us know how you liked it.









