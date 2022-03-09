If you ask somebody about the most common ingredient used in Indian cuisine, a lot of us would say 'potato'. Well, yes! This humble vegetable is a quick fix for everything, be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. We just can't say no to our beloved potatoes. Besides, this vegetable is extremely versatile, you can literally make anything and everything, snacks, appetisers, main course and so much more. The best part about potato recipes is they do not require a whole list of ingredients, potatoes with a few seasonings is enough to make a wholesome meal. If you love potatoes as much as we do, then here we bring you some of the most delicious and easiest potato curry recipes to try at home.





These recipes are a quick fix when you do not want to prepare a wholesome meal yet want something delicious to be devoured. So, without any further ado, let's start with the list. Read below.

Jeera Aloo, Aloo Rasedar And More: 5 Aloo Curry Recipes You Must Try:

Our Recommendations:

1. Jeera Aloo

Let's start the list with our favourite one. Extremely delicious and super easy to make, this aloo recipe is loved by all. You can pair it with a bowl of dal chawal and there you get your comforting meal right in front of you. Find the recipe here.

2. Dahi Aloo

If you are looking for something refreshing and flavourful for lunch, we've got the perfect fix for you! Here we bring you a delicious recipe with the addition of tangy curd in it. Trust us, this recipe is a luscious curry that will leave you wanting for more. Click here for the complete recipe.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

3. Tandoori Aloo Bharta

If you are bored of eating the same old aloo ki sabzi, this recipe gives the mundane potatoes a spicy twist and it is called tandoori aloo bharta! It is the combination of tandoori aloo, aloo ki sabzi and baigan ka bharta. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Aloo Do Pyaza

Now here comes a hearty aloo recipe with a generous amount of crunchy onions, tomato paste and a burst of aromatic spices. Pair it up with chapatis and some achar alongside. Click here for the detailed recipe.

If you are someone who loves spicy food, then this one would perfectly fit the bill for you. A wholesome and delicious aloo sabzi with flavourful spices to pair with crispy puris! Click here for the recipe.





For more aloo recipes, click here.





So, spruce up your lunch with these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Cooking!









