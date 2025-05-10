Chutney in Indian cuisine is more than just a condiment - it is a tradition passed down through generations, telling stories of regional food habits. Chutney is a staple at every meal, adding that extra zing to our food. Imagine a plate of samosas without the green chutney or a dosa without the coconut chutney. It just does not feel the same. Chutneys do more than just add flavour. They balance our meals. A spicy chutney can turn a bland meal into something exciting, while a sweet chutney can complement the heat of a spicy dish. They are like the perfect aide, always there to enhance the main act.





Among the myriad chutneys, Marwadi lehsun ki chutney holds a special place. Bold, spicy, and unapologetically garlicky, this Rajasthani staple is known for its ability to turn even the simplest meal into something memorable.





Marwadi Lehsun Ki Chutney: The Bold Garlic Chutney From Rajasthan You Will Keep Craving

At its core, Marwadi lehsun ki chutney is an uncomplicated mix of garlic (lehsun), dried red chillies, and oil, with a hint of salt, hing, and some cumin. Sounds simple, right? But don't let the short ingredient list deceive you - this chutney packs a serious punch. Bold, fiery, and unapologetically garlicky, it is a flavour explosion and is usually served with dal, khichdi, and bajra roti.

DIY Rajasthani Chutney Recipe

Ingredients You Will Need:

10-12 garlic cloves

4-5 dried red chillies

2 tbsp oil (mustard oil, if you are feeling authentic)

Salt to taste

1 tsp cumin

1 pinch of hing

How To Make Marwadi Lehsun Ki Chutney:





1. Blanch the chillies - soak the chillies in warm water for 10 mins and transfer to ice-cold water.

2. Add them to the blender, add garlic, and blend to a smooth paste.

3. Heat oil in a pan and add hing and cumin. Let them splutter.

4. Add the garlic-chilli paste to the pan and cook until the raw smell disappears.

5. Let it cool completely and then transfer to a sterile, air-tight jar.





Essential Tips To Enhance The Flavours:

1. Give red chilli a cold bath:

After soaking the red chillies in hot water, transfer them to ice-cold water. This quick cold bath helps preserve their vibrant red colour, giving your chutney a rich, appealing hue.

2. Adjust the heat:

Marwadi lehsun ki chutney has a deep red colour, hinting at the heat it carries. You can adjust the heat as per your palate and add some Kashmiri red chilli for the colour.

3. Customise the flavours:

You can add a small tomato while blending to introduce a subtle tanginess and balance the heat of the chutney.





Marwadi lehsun ki chutney is earthy, smoky, and incredibly addictive. It proves that the best flavours often come from the simplest kitchen ingredients. So, next time you are bored of bland lunches or feel your dinner is missing a little zing, reach for that jar of lehsun ki chutney and amp up your meal.