Hello, fellow foodies! What is that one breakfast dish that brings joy to your taste buds and comfort to your soul? Of course, we hear parantha! Aloo parantha, gobhi parantha, or mooli parantha, this classic Indian morning staple wins over our hearts every single time we have it. Adding another delight to the long list of parantha varieties, we found a unique recipe for ... milk parantha! Imagine a crispy, golden parantha filled with the goodness of milk, served piping hot to kickstart your day. This delightful dish not only satisfies your cravings but also adds a touch of warmth to your breakfast routine.

Why Milk Parantha deserves a special place on your breakfast table:

What sets Milk Parantha apart from its traditional counterpart is the infusion of milk into the dough. As you mix that dough, the milk adds a creamy richness that transforms the texture into a soft and fluffy delight. It's like a little culinary secret that turns a regular parantha into a creamy breakfast sensation. But our taste buds cease to demand spice. This recipe posted on the Instagram handle 'foodsandflavorsbyshilpi' shares how to make spicy milk parantha! Perfect, isn't it?

How To Make Spicy Milk Parantha | Spicy Milk Parantha Recipe:

Boil a good quantity of milk and add spices like coriander powder, black pepper powder, cumin, chilli flakes, and garam masala. Add some chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, kasuri methi, and vinegar or lime juice. Boil the milk for a long time until it curdles. Then strain the mixture through a muslin cloth into a bowl. Save the leftover water to use later.

Now, in the cooled mixture, add salt to taste, chopped onions, and wheat flour. Knead soft dough with the leftover water. Then proceed to make paranthas as usual. Divide the dough into small roundels and roll each one to make round rotis. Then cook them with ghee to make crispy paranthas.





Unique Ways To Experiment With The Versatile Spicy Milk Parantha:

One of the most fabulous things about Milk Parantha is its versatility. Whether you prefer it plain, stuffed with potatoes, paneer, or a sweet stuffing like jaggery and nuts - the choice is yours! The milk-infused dough acts as a neutral base, allowing you to customize your parantha to suit your mood or cravings. It's a breakfast masterpiece tailored to your taste buds.

The Nutritional Benefits Of Having Spicy Milk Parantha For Breakfast:

Beyond its deliciousness, Milk Parantha brings a nutritional boost to your morning routine. The inclusion of milk not only enhances the flavour but also introduces a dose of calcium, protein, and vitamins to your meal.





Whether enjoyed with a dollop of yogurt, a side of pickles, or a generous smear of butter, the spicy milk parantha recipe adds a touch of indulgence to your morning spread.