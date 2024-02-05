Roti is a staple in Indian households. Many people have it on a daily basis and can't imagine having their lunch and dinner meals without it. Made with just whole wheat flour (atta) and water, this Indian bread is super soft and pairs well with a variety of different dishes. While roti tastes good on its own, there's no harm in adding some more nutrition to it. Isn't it? Here, we present to you not one but two such examples that are definitely worth a try: spinach and carrot rotis. These rotis are a great way to enhance your daily protein intake. While spinach is an excellent source of protein by itself, the carrot one includes paneer in it, which makes it protein-rich. Without further ado, let's learn how to make these rotis in detail below.

Is Spinach A Good Source Of Protein?

Absolutely! Spinach (palak) is considered to be one of the best vegetarian sources of protein. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100-gram serving of spinach contains approximately 2.9 g of protein. Apart from protein, it also contains several other essential nutrients, making it an excellent addition to our daily diet.

What To Serve With Spinach And Carrot Rotis?

Spinach and carrot rotis can be paired with almost anything. They go perfectly well with all types of dals and sabzis, making them quite versatile. If you do not wish to have either of these, you can even top it with some butter or desi ghee and enjoy it with a flavorful achaar or chutney. It all depends on your personal preference and how you want to enjoy these rotis.

Spinach And Carrot Rotis Recipe | How To Make Spinach And Carrot Rotis

The recipe for these spinach and carrot rotis was shared by chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya on her Instagram page. To make the carrot roti, start by blitzing together the carrot, paneer, and water to a smooth paste. In a large bowl, add atta, salt, haldi, red chilli powder, and carrot puree. Knead to form a soft dough, then roll out to form a roti and cook on the tawa until fully done. For the spinach roti, you need to make a paste by blending coriander leaves, green chillies, spinach, tofu, and water. Now, add this spinach paste to a bowl along with atta and salt, and knead to form a dough. Spread it out using a rolling pin and cook as you normally would a roti. Serve hot with a dollop of ghee and your favourite sabzi or dal.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

These spinach and carrot rotis are not only healthy but also super delicious. They'll certainly be a hit among adults and kids alike.