Spring Special: This Satrangi Biryani Recipe Is A Flavourful Burst Of Colours That You Shouldn't Miss

Satrangi Biryani is very easy to make at home and barley takes half an hour

It is that time of the season again when we are bidding adieu to our woolen winterwear. The quilts are going back into the aluminum trunks. The days are getting longer, warmer, and everything around is just so colourful and pleasant. Spring is upon us finally, and we cannot be more excited. For centuries, poets have spoken at length about the season and everything joyful it stands for. So many of our biggest festivals like Holi, Shivratri and Basant Panchami celebrate the vibrant bloom associated with spring.





(Also Read: 17 Best Biryani Recipes | Easy Biryani Recipes)





People also make necessary tweaks to their diets. Warm soups, broths and winter vegetables are replaced with all things cool and comforting. And because it is spring, it may not be that bad an idea to include a melange of colours to your diet too. You may have heard many nutritionists talking about 'eating a rainbow', that is because fruits and vegetables of different colours come with multiple nutrients and antioxidants, mixing and matching maximizes your chances of loading up on a variety.





Include variety of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Keeping up with Spring's vibe, we found this Satrangi biryani for you. It is basically a veg biryani; but before you snub it or call it pulao or just another rice dish- we urge you to give it a chance. We bet it would leave you craving for more.





(Also Read: Best Veg Biryani Recipes | 6 Scrumptious Vegetarian Biryani Recipes )





Biryani is a rice-meat combo dish



Promoted Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com

'Satrangi' in Hindi translates to 'seven colours' or sometimes 'multi-coloured'. This biryani comes with lovely hues of red, pink, green and yellow. Yes, you heard us. The key ingredients of this biryani include carrots, beetroot, beans, broccoli, onions and mint. You can of course add or omit the veggies as per your choice. For instance, yellow or green zucchini could be replaced with bell peppers. If you are not a fan of beans, it is completely okay to rule that out. What we do recommend is that you work around with biryani rice only or long grain basmati- it not only helps soak in the flavours of the biryani, but also tastes super delightful with all veggies. Desi ghee and curd give this biryani a wholesome and creamy quality that is difficult to imitate. The saffron and kewda water offer a tempting richness. Slurping already?





Here's the full recipe of Satrangi Biryani. Make it today and let us know your thoughts!









