We all know that eight hours of sleep is ideal for waking up fresh and energised in the morning. But let's face it, we cannot clock in the required hours of sleep every night. Whether out partying, busy working, or having a no-excuse hour of doom-scrolling, there can be many reasons to miss out on your required amount of sleep. Lack of energy can wreck your entire next day, and trust us, you do not want to chug on espresso shots or energy drinks in the morning. So, what is the solution? Well, it is right there in your kitchen. Here is a list of some simple foods (probably already in your fridge or pantry) that can help you get rid of that morning fatigue.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 No-caffeine foods To Fuel You In The Morning:

1. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of B vitamins, which help the body convert food into energy. Further, these are also loaded with magnesium, which helps your body fight muscle fatigue. Snack on a handful of almonds in the morning to reap its benefits. You can also pre-soak almonds at night and eat them in the morning.

Also Read: Why Soaked Almonds are Better Than Raw Almonds

2. Banana

Bananas are one of the best foods to kickstart your morning, whether fatigued or not. Unlike caffeine or sugary foods that jolt your blood sugar, bananas include a good amount of fibre, which slows down the release of sugar into the bloodstream. Just like almonds, bananas are also rich in magnesium and B vitamins. Prefer a ripe banana over an unripe one as the former can be properly digested and will provide more energy.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a great food to fuel you in the morning. These are rich in high-quality protein and healthy fats, which will provide your body with sustained energy throughout the day. Do not skip out on the egg yolk as it contains a good amount of the egg's total vitamins, minerals, and protein.

4. Dates

If you are looking for something sweet and healthy, dates can be your morning fuel. These provide an instant boost of energy and are a great source of calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and iron. You can eat dates directly or chop them and add them to a salad or smoothie.

Also Read: 10 Benefits of Dates: From Improving Bone Health to Promoting Beautiful Skin

5. Apples

Apples have a juicy, refreshing flavour, and eating an apple will also leave you energized. Apples are a good source of natural sugar as well as dietary fibre, so the sugars are slowly released in your body, and you get a dose of long-lasting energy. Apples also have a high quantity of vitamins and antioxidants.

Next time you feel sluggish, ditch sugar or caffeinated beverages and opt for any of these healthy fruits and nuts for a happy morning.