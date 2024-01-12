Eggs have been man's best friend for centuries. They are versatile, easy to cook, and make for a fulfilling meal, loading you with essential nutrients. However, the discourse around eggs is controversial. A mere search on the internet will bring forth a long list of theories that will leave you utterly confused. Our knowledge about eggs and nutrients is ever-evolving, with one such controversy being around egg yolk. While some theories label egg yolk as the culprit for various health issues, some call it healthy and wholesome. Which one of the two theories do you believe? Do you toss the yolk every single time? Are you as confused as most other people? If you answered yes, then this article is just for you. Here, we try to deconstruct the theories about egg yolk to find out if it is good for health. Read on.





Why Is Egg Yolk Considered Unhealthy?

You will find fitness enthusiasts often tossing the egg yolk and going for the white part to stay healthy. It is because egg yolk is said to contain carbohydrates and fats, which, according to popular belief, affect your weight, heart health, blood pressure levels, and more. But let's agree, it hurts to throw away the most delicious part of the egg. Right? What if we say, you do not need to avoid egg yolk? Here's why.

Is Egg Yolk Good Or Bad For You?

According to health practitioner and nutritionist Shilpa Arora, for years, we have been shunning the very nutritious yolk as health advocates have given it a bad reputation due to high cholesterol. But, "several recent studies suggest that instead of contributing to heart disease, eggs (along with the yolk) lower the risk."





Moreover, egg yolks are the most concentrated source of choline, a key component of acetylcholine - one of the brain's key neurotransmitters. "During pregnancy and breastfeeding, an adequate supply of choline is particularly important, since choline is essential for normal brain development," she suggests.





A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association has also shown that people who reported eating four eggs, with the yolk, per week had a significantly lower cholesterol concentration than those who reported eating one egg per week.

Is It Okay To Eat Egg Yolk Every Day?

A report by the Cleveland Clinic explains that it is okay to eat one egg yolk per day, provided you have a healthy body. However, the best practice is to consult an expert to understand your diet and the associated benefits/side effects better. We suggest you eat mindfully and enjoy good overall health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.