When the summer heat becomes too much to handle, nothing feels better than a chilled traditional drink that refreshes both the body and mind. Gujarat, known for its rich food culture and unique flavours, offers many cooling beverages, and Variyali Sharbat is one of the most loved. Made with fennel seeds, sugar, and aromatic ingredients, this drink has been a part of Gujarati households for generations. Its natural cooling properties make it a great choice for hot afternoons and humid evenings.





Apart from its refreshing taste, Variyali Sharbat is also valued for its digestive benefits. The sweet aroma of fennel combined with its smooth texture creates a drink that feels both light and comforting. If you enjoy trying traditional Indian summer beverages, this is one drink you should not miss.





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Benefits of Variyali Sharbat

Helps Keep the Body Cool





Variyali Sharbat has natural cooling properties that help reduce body heat and provide instant freshness during hot summer days.





Improves Digestion





Fennel seeds are known to support digestion and help relieve bloating, acidity, and heaviness after meals.





Refreshes the Mind





The sweet and aromatic flavour of fennel has a calming effect, helping the body feel relaxed and refreshed.





Rich in Natural Nutrients





Variyali contains antioxidants and essential nutrients that may support overall wellness and hydration.





A Better Alternative to Soft Drinks





This homemade drink is free from artificial flavours and serves as a healthier option compared to packaged beverages.

How To Make Variyali Sharbat A Refreshing Gujarati Drink

Ingredients

4 tablespoons fennel seeds (variyali)

3 tablespoons sugar

2 glasses chilled water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

A few ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

A pinch of cardamom powder

Step-by-Step Recipe

Step 1: Soak the fennel seeds





Wash the fennel seeds well and soak them in water for 4 to 5 hours so they become soft and release their flavour.





Also Read: This Traditional Bael Sharbat Recipe Is A Simple Way To Stay Cool In Summer





Step 2: Blend the mixture





Add the soaked fennel seeds to a blender with sugar and a little water. Blend until smooth and aromatic.





Step 3: Strain the sharbat





Strain the mixture using a fine sieve to remove any rough particles and get a smooth drink.





Step 4: Add flavour





Mix in lemon juice and cardamom powder to enhance the taste and give it a fresh summer touch.





Step 5: Serve chilled





Pour into glasses with ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves for a refreshing presentation.





Variyali Sharbat is more than just a summer drink. It is a refreshing Gujarati tradition filled with flavour, cooling goodness, and natural benefits that make every sip enjoyable.