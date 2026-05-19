Mangoes are more than just a summer fruit, they are a celebration of flavour, colour and tradition across cultures. From street side treats to elaborate desserts, this juicy favourite finds its way into countless dishes around the world. In many countries, mango is not only eaten fresh but is transformed into iconic recipes that reflect local tastes. Each dish tells a story of regional cooking styles and seasonal indulgence. If you love mangoes, exploring these global favourites is like taking a delicious culinary journey. Here are some of the most popular mango dishes from across the world.

Popular Mango Dishes From Around The World You Must Try

1. Aamras, India

Aamras is a beloved summer delicacy made by blending ripe mango pulp with a touch of sugar and cardamom. It is typically served chilled with puris, making it both comforting and indulgent. The silky texture and rich sweetness make it a festive favourite, especially in western India. Variations may include saffron or a dash of milk for added richness.





Also Read: 6 Savoury Mango Dishes That Will Change The Way You Eat Mangoes

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2. Mango Sticky Rice, Thailand

This classic Thai dessert combines sweet glutinous rice with fresh mango slices and coconut milk. The rice is slow cooked until soft and infused with a creamy coconut flavour. Juicy ripe mango complements the richness with a refreshing contrast. Often topped with sesame seeds or crispy mung beans, it adds a delightful texture.

3. Mango Salsa, Mexico

Mango salsa is a vibrant mix of diced mangoes, onions, chillies and fresh herbs. It pairs beautifully with grilled meats, tacos or even tortilla chips. The sweetness of mango balances the heat of chillies and the tanginess of lime juice. Each bite is fresh, zesty and full of colour. It is a popular summer side that brightens up any meal.

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4. Mango Lassi, India

Mango lassi is a refreshing yoghurt based drink blended with mango pulp and sugar. It is smooth, creamy and deeply cooling, making it perfect for hot weather. Some versions include a hint of cardamom or a topping of chopped nuts. It is both a beverage and a light dessert enjoyed across the country.

5. Mango Curry, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan mango curry is a flavourful dish made with ripe or semi ripe mangoes cooked in spices and coconut milk. The curry balances sweetness with heat and a subtle tanginess. It pairs wonderfully with rice and adds a tropical twist to a traditional meal. The creamy texture and rich spices make it comforting.

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6. Green Thai Mango Salad, Thailand

This salad uses raw mangoes that are shredded thin and mixed with fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar. It has a bold flavour profile that is tangy, spicy and slightly sweet. Peanuts and herbs add crunch and freshness to the dish. It is light yet packed with flavour, making it very popular in Southeast Asia. Each bite delivers a refreshing punch.





Also Read:10 Ways India Likes To Eat Its Mangoes: Regional Dishes That Signify Summer Is Here

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7. Mango Pudding, Hong Kong

Mango pudding is a soft, creamy dessert made with mango puree, gelatine and evaporated milk. It has a silky texture that melts in the mouth and a delicate sweetness. Often served chilled with fresh mango pieces or cream, it is a popular dim sum dessert. The balance of richness and fruitiness makes it very satisfying.





From sweet desserts to spicy salads, mango dishes bring a burst of sunshine to every cuisine.