As the weather changes, our health can be affected by cold and hot temperatures. The common cold and flu are prevalent due to these weather changes. Additionally, with the rise of COVID cases, people are more health-conscious than ever before. Home remedies are becoming increasingly popular, with decoction being one of the most common remedies. Among these remedies, Kadha is a popular choice for boosting immunity this season.





Kadha is a blend that can be easily made at home with simple ingredients. It is a traditional beverage that typically incorporates tulsi, ginger, ajwain, or other ingredients. Today, we present the recipe of Haldi-Pepper Kadha that utilises only basic whole spices, which are common staples in Indian households and used in a variety of dishes. These spices not only add an aromatic flavour but also provide effective protection against the common cold and flu. The recipe only requires black pepper, cloves, green cardamom, black cardamom, bay leaf, and a pinch of turmeric to make the decoction, which has a warming effect on the body. Additionally, turmeric contains antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fortify the immune system.

How to Make This Immunity-Boosting Haldi Pepper Kadha At Home:

Take a pan, add a glass of water, and keep it on the gas to heat. In a mortar, put 7 to 8 black peppers, 6 to 7 cloves, 3 green cardamoms, and 2 big cardamoms. Coarsely crush all these whole spices in a mortar. Put the crushed spices in hot water and also put a bay leaf in it. Let all the things boil well with water for some time. After a while, the colour of the water will change. Now, add a pinch of turmeric to it and boil it too for a few seconds. Turn off the gas after 2 minutes and filter this decoction using a sieve. The decoction is ready.





You can consume the decoction lukewarm. You can also add 1 tsp honey to it to change the taste slightly. By consuming this decoction, you can get relief from sore throat, cough, and cold.











When Is The Right Time To Drink Kadha?



You should try to drink kadha early in the morning or in the evening, preferably on an empty stomach. This allows your body to fully absorb the nutrients and active compounds in the kadha, ensuring that you get the most out of each serving. However, it's important to note that drinking kadha excessively or at the wrong time can have negative effects on your health.











To avoid any adverse effects, it's best to consume kadha in moderation and at room temperature. Drinking it too hot can damage the delicate compounds in the herbs and spices while drinking it too cold can make it less effective. Additionally, if you have any pre-existing health conditions or are on medication, it's important to check with your doctor before consuming kadha regularly.





Six Other Ways To Boost Immunity: