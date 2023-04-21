A mortar and pestle is a must-have tool in all kitchens. This traditional grinder has been in use since ancient times. Years back when electric grinders were not available, this simple kitchen tool was people's saviour for mashing food, grinding spices, and making smooth pastes. However, with the invention of electronic food processors, mortar and pestle have only become a mere decorative piece in the kitchen. Even though electric food processors are faster, they can't beat the traditional grinder, because any spice and herb ground in mortal and pestle tastes better and has its real aroma intact. If you don't have a mortar and pestle at home and are planning to buy one, these tips could be really helpful for you.





Here Are Some Tips To Buy The Best Mortar And Pestle:

1. Check The Size

The first thing to consider while buying a mortar and pestle is the size because these come in various sizes. If you want to handle multiple ingredients, then buying a big mortar will be a good choice. A mortar of bigger size can hold more ingredients, saving them from falling out. Accordingly, check the pestle, and ensure you buy a large pestle with a broad bottom. Whereas, if you usually grind little amount of spices, then a small or medium-sized mortar and pestle will be best for you.

Always check the size of the mortar and pestle. Photo Credit: pexels

2. Check The Shape

A traditional mortar is round in shape with no corners at the bottom. In a round mortar, you can easily move the pestle in a circular motion. This helps the food ingredients to grind faster. Whereas, if the mortar has a corner at the bottom, it can be really hard to grind the ingredients. Make sure the mortar you buy is round-shaped with a broad opening and no corners.





3. Choose The Right Material

It's very crucial to check what material are the mortar and pestle made from. There are a variety of mortar and pestles available in the market made from different types of materials. Make sure you look for a sturdy stone mortar that is heavy as it will be more durable and will not easily move when you grind food. Light mortars don't stick to one place, and when you put more pressure, they tend to easily move from their place.

Types Of Mortars And Pestles Available In The Market:

1. Stone

Stone mortar and pestles are available in marble and granite. These are sturdy and nonporous. The best part is that they have a long life and can easily be maintained. Stone mortars have the best bottom which grinds food perfectly.

This is a granite mortal and pestle. Photo Credit: pexels

2. Metal

You can easily find metal mortar and pestle in the market. These are comparatively smaller in size, but longer in height. Stainless steel and brass mortars are two types of metal mortars that can be used for light grinding.

A medium size brass mortal and pestle picture. Photo Credit: pexels

3. Wooden

Wooden mortars are also good to grind dry ingredients that are less in quantity. Avoid using wet and juicy food ingredients in it as wood absorbs liquid and odour. These are easy to handle and don't require much maintenance.

A wooden mortar is good for grinding dry ingredients. Photo Credit: pexels

Hope these tips were helpful for you in buying a good mortar and pestle. Do leave your feedback in the comment section.