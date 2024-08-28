How you store your food after cooking plays an important role in defining its freshness and goodness. Different people have different methods of storing food, but what reigns supreme is an aluminium foil. A convenient and easily available product, aluminium foil is widely used to store leftover food, carry meals to work and more. We bet you have been doing it as well. If we got you right, then dear reader, it is time to stop and think again. Why, you ask? While we agree aluminium foil is easy to manage, it is not the best option to go for. Since aluminium contains chemicals, it may cause harmful diseases and affect overall health. But fret not, we have perfect alternatives for you. Check them out.





Why Is Aluminium Foil Considered Unhealthy?

As per a study published in the International Journal of Electrochemical Science, the metal- aluminium leaches out from the foil in different stimulants, particularly in distilled water as well as acidic and alkaline solutions. "The leaching is also highly dependent on the pH value of the food solution, salt, and spices added to the food solutions," explains the researchers.

A report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) weighs in that food wrapped in aluminium foil often absorbs the metal, which further enters your body through the digestive tract and bloodstream.





Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Healthier Alternatives For Aluminium Foil?

Option 1. Glass container:

Air-tight glass containers are possibly one of the best storage options available around. They are eco-friendly and sustainable and the best part is - these containers can be easily used in microwave ovens and dishwashers.

Option 2. Stainless steel container:

This has been one of the oldest options to store food. Stainless steel containers are sturdy, and durable and can be used to store any type of food. The only problem with stainless steel is that, unlike glass, the utensils are not microwave-safe.

Option 3. Silicon containers and wraps:

Silicon covers, containers and bags are sturdy, flexible and can be reused multiple times. They are microwave and dishwasher safe too and hold minimum space in your kitchen.

Option 4. Cloth cover:

Instead of aluminium foil, you can go for cloth food covers for your bowls and cups. You will get them in different shapes and sizes, with elastic bands for better grip.





Include these storage options in your everyday life and reduce your carbon footprint, while taking a step towards healthy living.