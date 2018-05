Strawberry Nutrition: Amazing Strawberry Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits

Highlights Strawberry is loaded with various health benefiting properties

Health Benefits Of Strawberry: What Is It Good For?

Strawberry Nutrition Value Chart

Nutrient Unit Value per 100 g Proximates Water g 90.95 Energy kcal 32 Protein g 0.67 Total lipid (fat) g 0.3 Carbohydrate, by difference g 7.68 Fiber, total dietary g 2 Sugars, total g 4.89 Calcium, Ca mg 16 Iron, Fe mg 0.41 Magnesium, Mg mg 13 Phosphorus, P mg 24 Potassium, K mg 153 Sodium, Na mg 1 Zinc, Zn mg 0.14 Vitamins Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid mg 58.8 Thiamin mg 0.024 Riboflavin mg 0.022 Niacin mg 0.386 Vitamin B-6 mg 0.047 Folate, DFE µg 24 Vitamin B-12 µg 0 Vitamin A, RAE µg 1 Vitamin A, IU IU 12 Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) mg 0.29 Vitamin D (D2 + D3) µg 0 Vitamin D IU 0 Vitamin K (phylloquinone) µg 2.2 Lipids Fatty acids, total saturated g 0.015 Fatty acids, total monounsaturated g 0.043 Fatty acids, total polyunsaturated g 0.155 Fatty acids, total trans g 0 Cholesterol mg 0 Other Caffeine mg 0

The berries are rich in quercetin and kaempferol, both of which can prevent "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood from oxidising and damaging the artery walls. Other than this, its rich vitamin C content can also boost your immunity to a great extent. strawberries in your daily diet can provide you with a good dose of fibre which will in turn help you regulate digestion.Strawberry contains the antioxidant compound known as ellagic acid that scavenges for, binds to, and helps neutralise cancer-causing chemicals in the body, notes the book Healing Foods. Apart from this, strawberry also contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that fight against free radicals in the body.(Also Read: 8 Amazing Strawberry Benefits: From Boosting Immunity to Regulating Blood Pressure Strawberry is a powerhouse of nutrients and adding this fruit to your daily diet can provide you with a plethora of health benefits.Strawberries are low in calorie count and are known to be categorised under low-carb fruits. Apart from this, it has a low GI value and its natural sweetness maybe consumed in moderate amounts. However, diabetics may want to restrain from binge-eating on this humble fruit. Remember, moderation is the key.(Also Read: 3 Strawberry Face-Packs For A Healthy And Nourishing Skin​ Coming to its protein content, strawberries contain considerably low amounts of the same. If you wish to increase your protein intake, then you can pair this wonder fruit with other protein-based foods like yogurt, milk, oatmeal, etc. You can also add dried strawberries to nutty trail mix, which will make this it even more interesting and protein-rich.Strawberries are abundantly rich in vitamins and minerals. Loading up on this fruit can give you a good dose of vitamin A, C, folate, phosphorus and manganese. Folic acid can help in production of new cells, whereas vitamin C acts as powerful antioxidants. Even if you consume 2-3 strawberries as a mid-meal snack, you shall meet a good chunk of your daily vitamin C requirement. Not only does vitamin C support the immune system, but also creates collagen, which helps in healing of wounds. Other than this, manganese, which is found in strawberries, helps support bone health and can maintain cognitive functions as well. Consumption of strawberries helps in boosting body's metabolism and also reduces inflammation.This strawberry nutrition value chart would give you all the more reasons to load up on this wonder fruit. The figures are according the United States Department of Agriculture. Strawberries make for an ideal evening snack.They are extremely healthy and can provide with a good dose of various essential vitamins and minerals required by our body. You can eat them raw or blend them in smoothies.