Summer Care: Rose Sharbat Benefits And How To Make It At Home

Highlights Rose petals have an uplifting, cooling and restoring effect

Rose sharbat has long been a staple in Indian households

Rose sharbat has been known to reduce stress and anxiety

Summers are upon us and it is important for us to keep our body temperature in check to stay healthy. We generally resort to cooling foods and drinks to bring some respite in the sweltering heat. One of the best drinks to bog down the body temperature is rose sharbat, or gulab sharbat. Valued for its fragrance and exceptional health benefits, rose petals have an uplifting, cooling and restoring effect and unbeatable number of medicinal properties. Rose sharbat has long been a staple in Indian households. Bottles of gulab sharbat make way in our homes when the temperatures begin to soar. Rose sharbat made at home is equally tasty and healthy, especially making it an exceptional drink to beat the heat.

Though the beauty of this flower is admired all across the globe, its medicinal properties have been neglected. It has therapeutic properties and components that make it special. Let's look at some of rose sharbat's benefits that will convince you to include it in your daily diet.

Rose sharbat has long been a staple in Indian households

Rose sharbat has been known to reduce stress and anxiety and calm minds; thanks to its cooling properties.

The fibre in the rose help keep the bowel movement going smoothly.

It's anti-inflammatory properties keep problems like bloating and acidity at bay.

It keeps your mood swings at bay.

It keeps your skin and hair healthy and happy.

Its antioxidant properties help reduce ageing spots, wrinkles and fine lines on the skin.

Rose sharbat has been known to reduce stress and anxiety and calm minds

How to make gulab sharbat or rose sharbat at home?

Make sure the rose petals are washed with water thoroughly; you don't want to consume toxins on the petals. Take the petals and add them in a saucepan filled with water and bring it to a boil. Let water induce the goodness of rose petals for a few minutes. Once the petals turn white in colour and the water pink, strain the water in another container and remove the extract. Make sure water has been extracted from the petals completely. Now, take a sauce pan and add the rose water in it and a small bowlful of sugar (or as per the quantity of the rose water or how much sweet you want the sharbat to be) and bring it to a boil till the sugar dissolves completely. Add a drop or two of rose essence in the solution and stir it properly. The solution becomes slightly thick and is ready to be served with chilled water. You can also pour some on your desserts like ice-creams or custard.

This way you can make pure rose sharbat at home that has no preservative or chemicals. Enjoying sipping on this cooling drink and beat the heat like never before.