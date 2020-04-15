Summer Diet: 3 Ways To Give Your Regular Nimbu Pani Recipe An Innovative Twist

SEARCH
The classic Nimbu Pani recipe can become boring at times, thus giving rise to the need to reinvent the regular Nimbu Pani with some interesting tweaks.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 15, 2020 19:04 IST

Nimbu Pani is a refreshing summer cooler, and here's how you can reinvent it.

Highlights
  • Nimbu pani is a much-loved refreshing summer cooler
  • The recipe can be innovated and invented as per the needs
  • Take a look at these delicious and new Nimbu Pani recipes

Nimbu Pani is the ultimate summer thirst quencher. The tangy twist of lemon combined with the sweetness of sugar and icy cold, chilled water makes for an any-time drink for the hot summer months. The best part of Nimbu Pani is that it requires practically no time to whip up, which is a boon in disguise for the sweltering heat wave when you don't feel like cooking at all. But even the classic Nimbu Pani recipe can become boring at times, thus giving rise to the need to reinvent the regular Nimbu Pani with some interesting tweaks and ingredients.

Here Are 3 Innovative Ways To Reinvent The Regular Nimbu Pani:

1. Coconut Shikanji

The refreshing taste of coconut combined with lemon and ginger makes for a delicious summer drink that can be had at any time of the day. Combine one cup of coconut water, four teaspoons powdered sugar, two teaspoons of ginger juice and five tablespoons of lemon juice. Mix it all together and chill for two hours in the refrigerator. Your Coconut Shikanji is ready!

v8e8iqtCoconut shikanji can be a delicious summer thirst quencher. 

2. Minty Nimbu Pani

Mint is one refreshing herb we cannot have enough of, and mixing it with lemon and sugar makes for a wonderful drink by itself. Take a quarter cup of mint leaves and crush it together with two tablespoons of sugar in a mortar and pestle. Now, add this mint paste to half a glass of chilled water. Mix five tablespoons of lemon juice with this concoction, and your delicious Nimbu Pani is ready! Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves for best results.

Nimbu pani gets the mint treatment. 

3. Masala Bunta Nimbu Pani

We all love the roadside Masala Bunta - and it's also a great way to reinvent the classic Nimbu Pani recipe. Take one teaspoon coriander powder, chaat masala, cumin powder, half teaspoon black pepper powder and rock salt. Add one tablespoon of powdered sugar and six tablespoons of lemon juice. Top the glass with soda water and your delicious Masala Bunta is ready!

desi masala cocktailTry having a masala bunta shikanji. 

Try these delicious summer coolers within the comfort of your own home. We promise, you won't feel like having the same old Nimbu Paani again!

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of 3 Ways Nimbu Pani here:



Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Summer Drinks RecipesNimbu PaniLemonade
