Summer Diet: How To Make Maharashtrian-Style Raw Mango And Onion Pickle For A Sweet-N-Sour Side Dish

Let's admit it - summers don't seem complete without indulging in the ever-delightful mangoes. Be it the pulpy ripe ones or the tangy raw ones, mangoes and the mango-based recipes work like a relief amidst the scorching heat of the season. One such delicious mango-based dish is kairi chutney or raw mango pickle. Go to any Indian household, you surely will find a bottle of mango pickle in the kitchen during the summer season! They are easily available in the market, but history has it, Indians love preparing pickle at home.





Pickle-making is a tradition that has a legacy of its own. Every house has its unique recipe that is passed on from generation to generation - some people like it sweet, while some like it tangy. Other than its palate-cleansing abilities, homemade pickle is also known to have several health benefits. Endorsing the benefits of homemade pickle, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stated that it is a good source of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and others that help in promoting better digestion. Raw mango-based pickle, in particular, is known to prevent body from intense heat and dehydration. It also helps to strengthen immunity and boost energy in a person. Rujuta Diwekar also advised to include homemade pickle in our daily diet.

Adding on to the list of raw mango-based pickle recipes, here we bring you a Maharashtrian-style raw mango pickle that uses onion in it. It is called kairi aani kandyache takku in Marathi. This recipe boasts of the rich flavours of raw mango and onion that get enhanced with the inclusion of spices like Kashmiri red chilli powder, mustard (rai) seeds, fenugreek (methi) seeds, curry leaves and more. The recipe also adds jaggery that brings a good balance between the tangy and sweet flavours of the dish.





Click here for the Maharashtrian-style raw mango and onion pickle recipe.





This Maharashtrian-style raw mango and onion pickle tastes the best when consumed fresh, accompanied by chapatti, paratha or rice. So, if you feel like adding a 'zing' to your meal, quickly prepare this pickle at home today. Let us know your how you liked it in the comment section below.













