The summer season is upon us, and we can feel the heat outside. This means it is time to switch on the air conditioner and include cooling food options in our diet to stay refreshed and well hydrated. While ice cream and cool drinks are most popular summer treats, various indigenous options are cool, hydrating, and add goodness to your health. One such popular ingredient is gond katira. And nutritionist Disha Sethi sent us a mint gond katira cooler recipe that is perfect for the summer season.

What Is Gond Katira? What Makes Gond Katira A Popular Summer Ingredient?

Gond katira is a type of edible gum that transforms into a jelly-like substance when dissolved in water. It has no significant colour or taste, making it a perfect ingredient to add to your foods and drinks. Moreover, gond katira is extremely healthy.

1. Gond katira aids digestion:

This edible gum contains a good amount of fibre that helps you with digestion. This further reduces the risks of bloating and indigestion due to the extreme temperature outside.

2. Gond katira is loaded with natural antioxidants:

The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in gond katira make it a perfect ingredient to reduce oxidative stress in the body and help promote blood and oxygen flow.

3. Good katira aids immune health:

The antioxidants and cooling properties of the ingredients also reduce inflammation and promote the immune system, which prevents several seasonal diseases during summer.

4. Gond katira helps you stay hydrated:

It can cool your body naturally and help replenish the lost fluid, preventing dehydration, headache, dizziness and other such health troubles.





Photo Credit: iStock

Is Mint Gond Katira Cooler Healthy?

The answer is a big yes! The drink ticks all the boxes to be healthy. By now, you already know the goodness of gond katira. Adding mint to it just makes it healthier. Mint is a storehouse of vitamin C, antioxidants and antiseptic properties that often help heal your gut, further promoting better bodily functions. Furthermore, the drink includes basil seeds, lemon, coconut water, and black salt that keep up the electrolyte balance in your body.

Mint Gond Katira Cooler Recipe | How To Make Mint Gond Katira Cooler At Home:

1. Soak some basil seeds.





2. Soak some gond katira.





3. In a blender, add mint leaves, lemon juice, black salt, honey, jeera and chaat masala, ice cubes and blend.





4. In a tall glass, add gond katira, the mint-lemon blend, soaked basil seeds and top it with coconut water.





5. Mix everything, top with mint leaves and serve cool.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

