Just when you think you managed to beat the heat by switching on coolers and ACs, your body starts acting weird. It feels dehydrated, dull, with acne, suntan and rashes on our skin. Much relatable? Harsh but true, we are a victim of the extreme heat, sweat, dehydration and the increasing temperature. Let's admit, summers can be really harsh! This is why experts suggest paying extra attention to what you consume may turn the situation around. As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Including more and more fluid in our diet to keep up body's water balance".





If you notice, our summer diet is dominated by hydrating foods and drinks. Be it the fruits and vegetables we eat or the coolers we drink- each of them helps keep us hydrated and cool throughout the season. Speaking about coolers, we find an extensive range of summer coolers leaving us spoilt for choices. While some are classic and all-time favourite, some finds enough room for experimentation. Here, we bring you some of our favourite experimental summer cooler recipes straight from the kitchen of different restaurants. Take a look.

In picture: Melon cooler

Here Are 5 Restaurant-Style Summer Cooler Recipes For You:

Tuk Tuk Bangkok Mojito:





A refreshing summer drink with a Thai twist, the Tuk Tuk Mojito adds a symphony of flavours to your perfect. And it makes for a perfect summer drink to quench your thirst too. To make this drink you need lemon, mojito syrup, lemon grass, lychee juice, soda and more. The best part is, you will need just five minutes to prepare this drink. Click here to find the recipe.





Asiatic Bloody Mary:





The Asiatic Bloody Mary is a fresh take on the classic mocktail that finds some enhanced spicy flavours in it. Besides the regular ingredients used for Bloody Mary, this recipe includes a hint of Sriracha to up the heat of the drink. You can try it at home to pair with your weekend brunches. Click here for the recipe.

In picture: Asiatic Bloody Mary

Melon Cooler:





Summer season and watermelon go hand-in-hand. It is hydrating, refreshing and helps you beat the heat in the most delicious way possible. Here's a refreshing drink prepared with watermelon that makes an ideal drink to add to you summer diet. All you need to do is take water melon, lemon juice, mint, cranberry and soda and blend everything together. Sugar is optional, as per preference. Click here for the recipe.





Passion Dance:





As the name suggests, this drink helps make your party or gathering an exotic one. All you need are lime juice, rosemary, soda and passion fruit puree. That's it. Mix everything together, shake in a shaker and serve. You will need not more than five to six minutes to prepare the cooler. Click here for the recipe.

In picture: Passion Dance

Strawberry Dawn:





This is just the drink for the ones who enjoy strawberry to the core. It includes, strawberry crush, pineapple juice, lime juice and soda to prepare this delicious and soothing drink. All you need to do is blend everything together and serve. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have these amazing recipes in hand, how about trying them out and surprising your family with restaurant-style summer coolers at home. Let us know which one you liked the most.