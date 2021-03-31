Summer is almost here and so is the time to load up on refreshing juices, milkshakes, lassi, chaas and everything cool and soothing. Summer gives us myriads of delicious drinks, leaving us spoilt for choices. But if you ask us, we have a special place in our heart for good old milkshake. We agree, it is the most popular among kids; but if you look around, you will find milkshake having a huge fan-base across ages. Cold milk, churned with sugar, chocolate, cookies, fresh fruits and more- milkshakes take us back to childhood in no time. Milkshakes are not only light on stomach, but also make a fulfilling meal for the days you just don't like eating anything heavy. Besides, it also makes a great option to sneak in fruits to your kid's diet.

We found one such fruit-based milkshake recipe that not only makes a delicious summer drink, but also adds healthy black grapes to our diet. And the best part is, you just need 1 minute to make this drink. Yes, you heard us. All you need to do is add all the ingredients in a blender and blend. This quick and easy recipe is shared by food vlogger Alpa on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.

Black grapes are loaded with vitamin C, K and other nutrients Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Black Currant Milkshake In 1 Minute | 1 Minute Milkshake Recipe:

Add black grapes, full-fat raw milk, powdered sugar, vanilla ice-cream and ice cubes in a blender. Vanilla ice-cream gives a creamy texture to the drink.

Cover the lid and blend everything together.

Pour it in a glass and garnish with chopped black grapes and soaked pistas. You may customise the garnishing ingredients as per your choice.

This delicious milkshake also makes a great welcome drink during the summers. So, when you have a sudden guest at home, you just know what to do.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of Black Currant Milkshake Here:

