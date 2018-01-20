Smoothies Vs Milkshake: What's Your Choice?

Highlights Milkshakes and smoothies are often considered the same

Milkshakes and smoothies are loved by pretty much everyone. Tthese two delights are often considered the same. However, they're quite different from each other in terms of preparation as well the consistency. Milkshakes are dairy based, which are most commonly prepared using fruits, ice cream and flavoured syrups. Whereas, smoothies are particularly made with fruits , adding up ingredients like milk, yogurt or seeds. Milkshakes can't be consumed as a meal whereas smoothies can be taken up as a meal replacement since they are rich in various minerals and vitamins. If you're often confused between the two, then here are few key differences between smoothies and milkshakes. Read on to know more.

Smoothies: This beverage is made by blending yogurt, fruits, seeds and purees. The reason why it is named as a 'smoothie' is because of its smooth texture and consistency. It's quite filling yet light for the stomach and can be consumed as a whole meal as it is capable of loading you with all the essential nutrients. The main element of this delightful beverage is fruit blended with some ice. Smoothies are quite famous and loved by kids and adults alike. Apart from this, smoothies are pretty much healthy and are a great go-to option for people who cannot drink milkshakes due to lactose intolerance. Creating smoothies is synonymous to innovation as while preparing the same, you can choose a variety of flavours and yogurts of your choice. The healthier options will eventually provide you with sufficient nutrients. Hence, smoothies are rich in carbs and low in fat because they are made from real fruits and vegetables. They are preferred to be a healthier option among the two.



Milkshakes: Milkshakes are commonly made with milk and ice creams and may contain ample of fruits and additional flavours. They are usually sweetened by chocolate or

strawberry syrups, malt syrup, sugar syrup etc. It is a sweet beverage which has more of dairy content in comparison to smoothies. What makes this yummy delight different from the rest is its numerous toppings like cut fruits, whipped cream, marshmallows , candies and more. Milkshakes are quite rich in fat and sugar content, unlike smoothies.

To round it off, milkshakes are all about dairy and cream, whereas smoothies are primarily a thicker version of fruit juice with yogurt added into it.