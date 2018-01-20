Smoothies Vs Milkshake: What's Your Choice?

Natasha Chopra | Updated: January 20, 2018 13:04 IST
Smoothies: This beverage is made by blending yogurt, fruits, seeds and purees. The reason why it is named as a 'smoothie' is because of its smooth texture and consistency. It's quite filling yet light for the stomach and can be consumed as a whole meal as it is capable of loading you with all the essential nutrients. The main element of this delightful beverage is fruit blended with some ice. Smoothies are quite famous and loved by kids and adults alike. Apart from this, smoothies are pretty much healthy and are a great go-to option for people who cannot drink milkshakes due to lactose intolerance. Creating smoothies is synonymous to innovation as while preparing the same, you can choose a variety of flavours and yogurts of your choice. The healthier options will eventually provide you with sufficient nutrients. Hence, smoothies are rich in carbs and low in fat because they are made from real fruits and vegetables. They are preferred to be a healthier option among the two.
To round it off, milkshakes are all about dairy and cream, whereas smoothies are primarily a thicker version of fruit juice with yogurt added into it.