During summer, our heart desires to indulge in everything cooling and refreshing. While there are plenty of options to choose from, nothing can beat the satisfaction of a hearty salad. Kachumber, in particular, is a beloved favourite for many. This desi-style salad is usually made with cucumbers, onions (kanda), and tomatoes. But there's another version that will leave you yearning for more from the first bite - Kanda Kairi Kachumber. In this recipe, cucumber is replaced with raw mangoes, giving it a flavourful upgrade and making it apt for summer. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself making it again and again.

What Is Kanda Kairi Kachumber?

Kanda kairi kachumber is a refreshing salad made with raw mangoes and onions. Ready in under a few minutes, it is light on the stomach and ideal to have during the summer season. Whether with your lunch or dinner, kanda kairi kachumber makes for a delightful addition to your meal. It is a staple in Gujarati households and is also quite low in calories.

Is Kanda Kairi Kachumber Healthy?

Kanda kairi kachumber ticks all the boxes for being a healthy side dish. It contains no oil or sauces that can add unwanted calories. Instead, it features nutritious ingredients like raw mango, onions and spices, all of which are rich in essential nutrients. Raw mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and can help boost your immunity. The recipe also includes jaggery, which is a healthier alternative to sugar, but be mindful of how much you add.

How To Make Kanda Kairi Kachumber | Kachumber Recipe

The recipe for kanda kairi kachumber was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday. To make it, you just need a handful of ingredients and under 10 minutes of your time. Start by washing the kairis thoroughly, then grate them evenly, followed by onions. Transfer everything to a large bowl and add chopped cilantro, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, haldi, coriander powder and jaggery. You can adjust the quantity of jaggery according to your liking. Mix everything together and do a taste check to adjust the seasoning. That's it - your kanda kairi kachumber is now ready!

Check out the full recipe video below:

What Goes Best With Kanda Kairi Kachumber?

Kanda kairi kachumber tastes great when paired with steaming rice and dal tadka. It makes for a delicious side dish and helps enhance the meal's taste even more. Along with that, you can also savour this kachumber salad with roti or paratha.

So, the next time you crave something tangy and flavourful, consider kanda kairi kachumber as an option.