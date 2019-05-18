Summer Special: Watch And Learn How To Make Sabudana Bhel, A Light Yet Nutritious Snack

Highlights Sabudana bhel is a light and nutritious appetiser

Sabudana is neutral in taste and can be teamed with other foods

It is a rich source of carbohydrates and proteins

Evening hunger pangs call for interesting snacks that are not only filling but also fill our heart with good taste. Bhel always crosses our mind when we think of light meals to kill in-between-the-meal cravings. Bhel is essentially a medley of various ingredients that are mixed together with namkeen (bhel) on a plate and served dry without cooking. Regular bhel puri comprises potato, onions, tomatoes, chilli and of course, bhel. Here, we bring to you a unique bhel snacking meal made with sabudana.





Sabudana is a popular food ingredient that is mostly used to prepare the ever-favourite sabudana kheer, especially during Navratras. Also known as tapioca pearls, it is made from tapioca or starch from the roots of the Cassava plant. Sabudana is basically neutral in taste and therefore can be teamed with many other foods to create flavourful dishes.





Sabudana is a well-known summer food that helps in regulating the body temperature and fuelling it with loads of protein to keep it energised. It also supports muscle development, a good option for those wanting to bulk up.





Manjula Jain, a renowned food vlogger shares this recipe of sabudana bhel on her YouTube channel, ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the following video and learn how to make this exciting chaat at home.

Recipe of Sabudana Bhel –



















This bhel works great as an appetiser just before dinner as it is light and still holds the hunger till dinner time. Full of carbohydrates and proteins, it can be served for breakfast as well. This chaat is also an excellent pick to accompany the evening tea. The best part about this bhel is that it is easy-to-make and tastes extremely delicious. Do try this recipe at home.













