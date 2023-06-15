India has opened up its palate to global cuisine and sushi is one of the latest discoveries to capture our attention. Sushi is an acquired taste. You may find it repulsive in the first bite but after a second or third try, you gradually start liking it. The artistry and sublime flavours of sushi have made many of us fall in love with it. Originating from Japan, sushi has gained a firm foothold worldwide. It combines the finest ingredients and expert craftsmanship to create a dish that is light but satiates our cravings. Beyond its delectable taste, sushi offers myriad health benefits that make it a truly remarkable gastronomic and visual delight.





Also Read: Bitter Is Better - What Is Dark Chocolate And Why It Is Good For You

What is sushi? What is sushi made of?

Sushi is a delicate combination of fresh fish or vegetables, vinegared rice, and other flavorful ingredients. The term "sushi" refers to the vinegared rice itself, and the rice is used to create usually two kinds of sushi - nigiri and sushi rolls. Nigiri sushi consists of a small mound of seasoned rice topped with slices of raw fish, such as salmon or tuna, cooked ingredients like shrimp or egg, or fresh vegetables. These bite-sized delights are often paired with wasabi and served with soy sauce for dipping. On the other hand, sushi rolls, also called makizushi, feature a sheet of seaweed, known as nori, stuffed with a combination of rice, fish, vegetables, and other fillings. These rolls are then sliced into bite-sized pieces to devour.

Nigiri and maki rolls are the most common types of sushi.

Is sushi good for health? What are the benefits of eating sushi?

Beyond its delightful taste, sushi offers a range of health benefits that contribute to overall well-being.





Also Read: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Litchi And How To Keep It Fresh For Long

Here're 7 Health Benefits Of Sushi You Should Know About:

1.Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Heart Health

Sushi, often featuring fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel, is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats offer heart-healthy properties, as they help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and enhance overall cardiovascular function.

2. Brain Booster

Sushi is rich in Mega 3 fatty acids that benefit the heart by supporting brain function. Various studies reveal that fatty acids may improve cognitive function, and memory retention, and boost overall brain health.

3. Goodness Of Fresh Ingredients

Sushi often contains fresh and raw vegetables like cucumber, avocado, seaweed, herbs and sometimes, even fruits. These foods provide vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are great for our health. By enjoying vegetable-filled sushi rolls, you can nourish your body with plant-based goodness.

4. Smooth Digestion with Rice Vinegar

Sushi rice is seasoned with rice vinegar, which not only adds a delightful tang but also helps with easy digestion. Rice vinegar contains acetic acid, which helps break down food and facilitates the absorption of nutrients. This natural digestive aid promotes healthy gut function.

5. Antibacterial Support of Wasabi

Wasabi, a green condiment accompanying sushi offers more than just a strong zesty and spicy kick. It possesses antimicrobial properties that can help fight potential foodborne pathogens. Wasabi contains antibacterial compounds that support the safety and freshness of the sushi.

6. Low in Calories

Sushi is an excellent choice for those who try to follow a healthy and low-cal diet. Compared to many other dishes from different cuisines, sushi tends to be relatively low in calories. The combination of fresh fish or vegetables, and rice with no or little oil usage make it low in calories but high in nutrition.

7. A Satisfying Meal

Sushi is a melange of different ingredients like seafood, vegetables, rice and seaweed, which come together to offer a satiating meal. Eating sushi allows you to enjoy a delicious and fulfilling dining experience without overindulging in excess calories.





Also Read: 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Common Indian Spices That You Didn't Know

Sushi is healthy and tasty.







These health benefits give us more reasons to indulge in the delicacy. But we are going to try making it at home. Here's a beginner's guide to making the perfect sushi.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)