Our newfound love for Japanese cuisine has led to many Japanese restaurants opening up in almost every major city in India. It all started with sushi, the classic Japanese delight that won her heart a few years back. Agreed, maybe not the first time, but after couple a tries, we eventually fell in love with it. Fast forward to now, people are making different kinds of sushi in their own kitchen! Have you also been thinking about trying your hand at making sushi, but don't know how and where to begin? You have come to the right place.





Making sushi is surprisingly easier that you probably thought. You just have to gather the ingredients in advance, and following the recipe should be a cinch for you. Traditionally, in Japan, sushi is made with raw fish stuffing but you can choose to make it with anything, from cooked fish to fried prawns. You can even make veg sushi with avocado, cream cheese and veggies like cucumber, carrot and bell peppers. Once you zero in on your filling and prepare it, gather these ingredients to make sushi.





Basic Ingredients Required To Make Sushi:

Bamboo Sushi Mat: This mat is needed to roll the sushi and shape it properly into a roll. You can now easily get it in supermarkets and online marketplaces.





Tip: If you can't find a bamboo sushi mat, you can use anything you think will help you roll. Plastic sheets, stack of plastic wraps and even placemats can be used.





Nori Sheets: These seaweed sheets that are essential to sticking the rice and filling together, and adding their own flavour to the dish.





Tip: If you don't want to use nori sheets, you can simply wrap the rice and filling together in a cling wrap, keep it for some time till it takes shape, and remove the wrap before serving.





Vinegar: preferably rice vinegar. It can be easily found in the stores.





Sushi Rice: While you may opt for special sushi rice, you can also just as well use regular medium grain rice to make your sushi.





Sushi Seasoning: If you can get it, good. But it really is optional.





Here're Basic Steps To Make Sushi:

Boil rice and water together with a pinch of salt for 15-20 minutes. For 1 cup rice, take 1.5 cups of water. (It will make 8-10 pieces of sushi). Make sure all of the water is absorbed by the rice. Then let the rice cool down.

Mix vinegar and a dash of sugar together and pour over the cooled down rice. Mix well. For 1 cup rice, take 1/4 cup vinegar and 1 tbs sugar.

Cut the nori sheets into 2 or 4 parts. Spread a thin layer of cooked rice. Place your choice of filling, sprinkle sushi seasoning or just salt, black pepper and other seasoning of your choice.

Wet your fingers so that rice doesn't stick, and roll the nori sheet to make a log.

Then place the roll on a bamboo sheet and roll it tightly to shape and hold together the nori sheet. Roll open the bamboo sheet and cut the sushi roll into 1-inch pieces.

Serve with soy sauce, wasabi and gari (pickled ginger).

Pro Tip: Keep rubbing some water on the nori sheet, especially the ends to make it stick together.





Now enjoy your favourite sushi the way you like with these basic steps and tips.