A Swiggy rider has been grabbing significant attention online for his reaction to the wages offered for his services. In a now-viral video, he is seen dragging his food delivery box along the road after being paid only Rs 35 for a 6.22 km trip.





The delivery agent was seen riding his bike with the delivery box belt attached to it. Despite knowing he was being recorded, he continued to express his frustration with the brand's workflow and payment issues.





He captioned the video, “Swiggy order long distance problem – In 35 rupees, 6.22 km long distance. Swiggy delivery boy ko lut raha hai (Swiggy is looting its delivery boys).”

Also Read: Order Food, Shop, Book Tables Via AI: What Swiggy's New Move Means For Users

Internet's Reaction To The Viral Incident





The video elicited mixed reactions on social media. Reacting to the post, one person said, “Mere sath bhi aisa hi hai bhai, 8 km sirf 35 (It's the same situation with me, brother—8 km for just 35).”





Another user tagged Swiggy and wrote, “Look at this, and do the needful,” urging the food delivery platform to take necessary steps to address such issues. Several other users called the situation “unfair” and an “outright exploitation” of delivery agents.





One person even reposted the video on X, writing, “This is what happens when companies squeeze workers to the bone and expect them to survive on scraps. Absolutely disgraceful.”

In response, another user said, “How much was the bill? Ideally, the tip should be based on the order amount, between 5 and 10%, or at least 3% if they receive something from the company. Distance shouldn't really count, but 6.5 km is at the farthest edge of the delivery radius.”

Meanwhile, another social media user argued, “He has the option to quit. He accepted the job on such terms. By this act, he has not only spoilt the food but also created trouble for himself, as no firm may employ him due to his aggressive behaviour.”

In another video, the delivery agent also justified his behaviour towards the Swiggy food box, openly criticising the brand's payment issues.





Also Read: India Ate 93 Million Biryani Plates, Drank 2.9 Million Chai Cups In 2025: Swiggy Report

What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments section.