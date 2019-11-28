Taimur Ali Khan Dons Chef Cap, Makes Ice-Cream For Kareena Kapoor Khan in Chandigarh

SEARCH
The Instagram post by Chef Vijay Chauhan of The Oberoi Hotels and Resort gave us a sneak-peek into the star-studded kitchen.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 28, 2019 14:34 IST

Kareena Kapoor is in Chandigarh, Punjab for a shoot

Internet's sweetheart Taimur Ali khan accompanied mother Kareena Kapoor Khan for a cooking session at a popular five-star hotel in Chandigarh. The pictures that have surfaced online feature little Taimur in Kareena's arms. He can also be seen donning his special chef cap in one of the pictures that is doing the rounds on the internet. Needless to say, the photos went viral within hours of going live prompting reactions from people all over.



The Instagram post by Chef Vijay Chauhan of The Oberoi Hotels and Resort gave us a sneak-peek into the star-studded kitchen.

His caption read, "It was a great pleasure to meet #actress #bollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and she attended cookery sessions about ice-cream and cupcakes. #taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his mom."(SIC)

(Also Read:

The photo was reshared by multiple fan pages. The internet cannot seem to keep its calm at the outpour of cuteness. In one of his interviews, Saif revealed that Taimur is very fond of Indian sweets. We wish we got a glimpse of the ice-cream that Taimur made for her mama dearest, but until then you can treat your eyes with these viral pictures.

(Also Read: 

Kareena Kapoor is in Chandigarh, Punjab for a shoot. Kareena would be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie 'Good News'. Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead. Besides the silver screen, Kareena has also forayed into radio and hosts a show of her own.
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  Taimur Ali KhanKareena KapoorPunjab
