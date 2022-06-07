Imagine this: You are hungry and want to make something at home. But as soon as you open up the pantry, no vegetable is available to make a full meal. However, potatoes are always present! Potatoes are one of those things with which we can quickly make anything. Be it any kind of curry, snack, sabzi, or anything else – potatoes are always delicious to have. While you might have ample recipes to make from potatoes, there is no harm in having a few more recipes up your sleeve! For the same reason, here we bring you a yummy recipe of aloo keema to try out. As the name suggests, this dish is a fantastic mix of chopped potatoes and keema. It is made in a rich blend of spices, making it even more indulgent. Plus, the tandoori flavour in this dish will make you ask for more and more! Once you make this recipe, you can pair it with a soft naan or roti and even with a side of onion rings and green chutney.





This recipe is best for the days when you have guests coming over and want to impress them with a delicious feast. You can rustle up this quick recipe in no time. Check out the full recipe of this tandoori aloo keema below!

Tandoori Aloo-Keema Recipe: Here's How To Make Tandoori Aloo-Keema

Add oil, bay leaf, green cardamom, jeera, and cloves to a pan. Now add chopped onions. Saute till golden brown. Add garlic, ginger, and butter. Next, add the green chillies and capsicum. Now add the masalas: turmeric powder, red chilli powder, jeera powder, dhaniya powder, heeng, and salt. Add the mutton mince and let it cook for about 5 minutes. Now, throw in chopped potatoes and tomatoes. Let this cook till soft. Add some water and let it boil. Once done, garnish with coriander leaves and serve!

Try out this super delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!

