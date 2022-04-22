The weekend is here, and it is finally time to have some fun! You can finally spend two days in peace as you let go of that hectic work schedule. You could go out with your friends, relax at home or just spend time doing nothing. However, if you are someone who often finds bliss in cooking, then you might be thinking of a new recipe to experiment with. While there are tons of things you can make in no time, how about trying out a lavish delicious meal this time? For the same, here we bring you a recipe of tandoori chicken karahi that you must try out. As the name suggests, this dish is a mix of tandoori chicken and gravy. It has a spicy, tangy flavour with chicken chunks that simply melt in your mouth. Plus, this recipe makes use of your everyday ingredients. So, you won't even require going out and buying extra things.





(Also Read: Bhuna Chicken Wings Recipe: Make These Tantalising Chicken Wings With A Desi Twist)





Once you make this dish, you can choose it to pair with either roti/naan or hot steamed rice. And with a side of masala onion rings and chutney, it becomes even more indulgent! You can even make this dish when you have guests coming over. Everyone is sure to love this dish. Check out the full recipe below:

Tandoori Chicken Karahi: Here's How To Make Tandoori Chicken Karahi

First, dry roast black peppercorns, fennel and cinnamon. Grind it in a mortar and pestle. In a pan, add oil and spice paste. Turn off the heat. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, turmeric powder, pepper-fennel powder, tamarind extract, lemon, and jaggery; marinate the chicken with this marinade for 30 minutes. In a pan, add oil. Add onions, bell peppers and green chilli. Saute and keep aside. In the same pan, cook chicken pieces. Add some water. Cover the pan and cook the chicken for 25-30 minutes. Add the stir-fried vegetables. Stir well.

For the full recipe of tandoori chicken karahi, click here.





Try out this delicious tandoori chicken karahi recipe and let us know how you liked its taste.