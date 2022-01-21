The last decade has been historically transforming for industries functioning across sectors. From the rampant technological advancements and adoption to the volatile pandemic - the trends and operations of industries have undergone frequent and drastic fluctuations in these times. In this scenario, the tea industry has not been left untouched by the changing dynamics of the industrial landscape. The dominant trends of the tea market are changing and improving to thrive in the present-day scenario. As we enter the new year of 2022, one has to speculate on the different trends that are expected to dictate this industry.





Some tea trends that one should look out for in 2022 are listed as follows:

Sophistication is catching up-





Tea has evolved from being a simple grocery item in today's day. Now, it has become a thing of sophisticated consumption. What this essentially translates into, for the market, is that people are now looking for suaver and more refined options. Different brewing methods and accessories are now being sought to add extra flavor and elegance to regular tea. Owing to this trend, sales of infusers and strainers are projected to rise. High-quality tea bags will also be in an expected high demand across 2022 and the upcoming years.

Value addition-





As established, tea is no longer restricted to casual consumption. It has become fancier. Thus, the demand for branded labels selling tea in well-put, fancy packaging is ascending. Tea dealers are now putting more effort into branding their products and services. They have also taken steps to make their tea products available online in an attempt to streamline and smoothen the tea buying process.





A trend of adding value to tea bags and other products of widespread and regular consumption by making them easier to use and high quality etc. is also progressing.





Dynamic customer preference-





Thanks to the pandemic, people have become very cautious of fitness and hygiene. This has spelled out a demand for healthy and organic teas. The health inclination has also contributed to enhancing the need for proper and sanitized packaging that attracts consumers in these testing COVID dictated times.





Another trend in customer preferences as being observed in the tea market nowadays is that of customization. Customer tastes have become very specific in the present times, and thus, they are frequently getting their tea flavors customized as per their needs and preferences. Hence, tea customization is one trend that will gain further prominence in 2022.





Rise in demand of new age, fusion flavors-





With rapid globalization, the options available to customers have increased tremendously. The abundant availability of options has made it necessary for sellers to constantly innovate and produce newer flavors to lure the business. Nowadays, local favors are garnering significant attention and demand from customers. Flavors such as paan, saffron, green mango, etc., which appeal to the native Indian tastes are currently performing well with an expectation of even better future performance.





Functional teas are those that have medicinal properties and aid relaxation. New options in functional teas such as Cordycep tea is what people are going for nowadays. This organic tea comes packed with several medicinal properties and is thus gaining rapid popularity.





There is also a rise in demand for newly available tea forms such as bubble tea or boba. These trendy and aesthetic teas taste amazing and thus explain their huge fanbase. Bubble teas are very popular amongst youngsters, and their market is thus anticipating a surge in this and the following years.





Premium and novelty-





People are now opting for all things extravagant. In this scenario, premium and novelty teas have become a favored choice. Teas are also becoming a popular gifting option in 2022. Gourmet teas, premium tea packages, customized blends, etc., are good gift choices, and the trend of gifting tea will be a prominent presence in the coming years.





The tea industry, like most other industries, is fast changing to adapt to the dynamic trends of the day. As we transition into the year 2022, knowing and understanding the prominent trends and flavors that dictate the tea market is a good choice for tea vendors, as knowing the market is a prerequisite to selling to the market successfully. The above article highlights the five main trends that all firms must be aware of while operating in the tea biz in 2022.

About The Author: Mr. Srinivas Ganadinni, Founder, The Tea Planet, a franchise chain that sells various blends of tea found globally. Mr. Ganadinni has a demonstrated history of working in the Indian Tea industry with a passion to Innovate and entice tea drinkers worldwide.