Hariyali Teej is here, and the celebrations have already begun in parts of the country. From women putting mehndi on their hands to everyone indulging in sweets, this festival marks as an important day for married couples. Hariyali Teej is an auspicious event that occurs as per the Hindu calendar month in the month of Shravan or Sawan. It is said to be the period when Parvati reunited with Lord Shiva as per the Hindu Mythology, so people from all parts of the country pray for their spouse's long life and the well-being and happiness of their families. But one of the main things which come with this festival is the delightful sugary treats that we all love to devour. However, if you are avoiding sugar because of your diabetes, then fret not, as we have the perfect solution for this problem!





When it's the festive season, everyone craves sweets, but if you resist indulging, then today we bring you some yummy, handpicked sweets that you are not only low in sugar but also can be made easily at home! Celebrate your teej with these delicious desserts.

Teej 2021: Here Are 5 Low-Sugar Desserts To Make At Home

1. Sabudana Kheer:

Till now, you must have had sabudana Tikki or khichdi but trust us, a sabudana kheer also tastes equally delicious to the regular rice kheer. To make this dish sugar free, try to add more dry fruits and fruits in this dish to have a natural flavour. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Date and nuts ladoo:

Who doesn't love a bite of some yummy ladoos? This sweet is one of those things that we can easily find anywhere, whether in packets or fresh from a mithai ki Dukan. But if you want to make a healthy version of this, mix dates, desiccated coconut and lots of dry together and make a delectable treat. See the full recipe here.

3. Sugar-free rice pudding

Packed with the goodness of lemongrass, lime leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg with coconut milk and cooked rice, this sugar-free recipe has the natural sweetness of milk and is served with pineapple compote. For the full recipe, click here.





4. Sugar-free modak

The delectable modaks are loved by many. To make a sugar free version of it first, combine cashew nuts, almonds and walnuts, and sweeten them with seedless dates and raisins. If you want a creamy texture in it, add grated coconut. Check the recipe here.

5. Faldhari badam ki barfi

A sugar-free and healthy Mithai to enjoy this holiday season without having to worry about your health! This wonderful festive dessert combines mawa with the goodness of nuts such as walnuts, figs, and almonds. Here is the recipe.





Celebrate your teej with these yummy desserts, and let us know which one you liked the best. Happy Teej 2021!



