Teej 2021 is just around the corner. A significant festival among the Hindus, Teej is celebrated to make the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hindu married women observe ritualistic fasts on this day for matrimonial bliss. While some observe nirjala vrat, others eat light, sattvik food throughout the day. Later in the day, women offer puja to Teej Mata and break their fast with delicious sweet and savoury foods. One classic mithai prepared during Teej is sweet kachori.





A Rajasthani delight, sweet kachori is a crispy, flaky dish with a stuffing of mawa and dry fruits. Finally, the kachori is dipped in sugar syrup and served. You can enjoy it both hot and cold. You can also infuse some saffron in the sugar syrup for flavour and aroma. Sounds delicious, right? So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy delight and make Teej a delicious affair. Find the recipe here.





How To Make Sweet kachori | Sweet Kachori Recipe:

Take mawa and dry fruits in a bowl.

To it, add cardamom seeds, powdered sugar and mix. Keep aside.

Take maida in a bowl and add besan and ghee to it. Mix everything together.

Add water to it and knead soft dough.

Sprinkle maida and roll it plain.

Add dry fruit mix to it and water on the edges of the dough.

Tuck it in and make small kachori with it.

Fry till the kachori turns golden brown in colour. Keep aside.

In a saucepan, add sugar and water and prepare sugar syrup.

Drizzle syrup on the kachori and serve.

