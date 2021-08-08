Hariyali Teej 2021: The auspicious Hindu festival of Teej, celebrated in both India and Nepal, is knocking at our door. In India, we celebrate three different Teej festivals throughout the year – Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Karjari Teej. Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 11th August this year. The much-anticipated monsoon festival is marked by married Hindu women who observe fasts and pray for marital bliss and happiness. The festival is believed to mark the auspicious union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as well as to celebrate the bountiful monsoon season. Like all Indian festivals, this, too, is incomplete without some delicious homemade mithai.

Here Are 7 Delicious Desi Desserts You Can Make For Teej 2021:

1) Ghewar

This dessert is popular in the state of Rajasthan. It is a fried disc-shaped sweet with a honeycomb-like texture. It is made using flour, ghee, and cardamom. The sugar syrup adds to its sweetness.

2) Kesari Jalebi

Jalebis are delicious, crispy and one of the most-loved Indian desserts. Kesari Jalebi is made using fermented maida and dahi batter. The deep-fried treats are then soaked into a sugar syrup infused with saffron.





Jalebi is an enjoyable dessert on any festive occasion.

3) Nariyal Ladoo

This super quick and yummy recipe requires ground coconut cooked with khoya and condensed milk. The coconut mixture is then mixed with roasted dry fruits and rolled into balls.

4) Rabri

Rabri is a popular milk-based dessert that is made with full cream milk. It is lightly spiced with green cardamom and sprinkled generously with a blend of dry fruits.

Rabri is refreshing, fulfilling and delicious. Image credits: iStock

5) Thekua

This cookie-like dessert is incredibly popular in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It requires flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits. The batter is deep-fried and makes for a crunchy yet satiating treat.

6) Malai Ki Kheer

Kheer is the ultimate decadent Indian dessert and a must-have during any celebration. Made using fragrant basmati rice that is cooked in milk and condensed milk, this dessert will leave you salivating. Garnish with dry fruits for that extra crunch.





Kheer is a must-have on any festive occasion. Photo: NDTV Food

7) Mawa Gujiya

Gujiyas are either deep-fried or baked and are made using refined flour, ghee, khoya, dates, and other dry fruits. One gujiya is just never enough; you cannot resist going back for more each time.

Happy Teej 2021!