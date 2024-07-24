Tequila, the fiery spirit synonymous with celebratory shots, has its own day of honour - International Tequila Day (also known as National Tequila Day), celebrated every July 24th. But beyond the party atmosphere lies a rich history, a unique production process, and a surprising depth of flavour waiting to be explored. So, raise your glass (responsibly, of course) as we reveal its true origins, history, key ingredients, and the best ways to enjoy this iconic beverage.





Tequila's True Origins: Where Is Tequila Originally Made?

Prinkesh Singh, Senior Head Mixologist at Kembara BKC, tells us, "Tequila's story is old! Long ago, in Mexico even before the Spanish arrived, people called Aztecs made a drink called pulque from a special spiky plant called agave. When the Spanish came in the 1500s, they brought a new way to make drinks! They used this special way (called distilling) with the agave plant, and that's how tequila was born! Today, real tequila can only be made in certain parts of Mexico, especially a place with a cool name - Tequila!"

Jishnu AJ, Head Mixologist at Ekaa reveals, "Tequila originates from the region surrounding the city of Tequila, in the western state of Jalisco in Mexico. Its history dates back to pre-Hispanic times when indigenous peoples fermented the sap of the agave plant to make a drink called pulque. The modern version of tequila, however, began with the arrival of Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century. They began distilling agave to create a stronger spirit, which evolved into the tequila we know today. Officially, tequila must be produced in specific regions of Mexico, primarily Jalisco, to bear the name."

Agave: The Heart and Soul of Tequila

Tequila's unique character stems from its key ingredient - the blue agave plant (Agave tequilana Weber). This succulent, with its spiky leaves and a heart called "pina" (pineapple), takes a remarkable seven to ten years to mature. Once harvested, the pinas are roasted in ovens, unlocking their sugars. These sugars are then extracted and fermented using yeast, transforming them into alcohol.

The magic of tequila lies in the strict regulations governing its production. Unlike mezcal, its smoky cousin, tequila can only be produced in specific regions of Mexico, primarily in the Tequila town of Jalisco and limited areas of neighbouring states. Additionally, tequila must be made with at least 51% blue agave, with some premium brands boasting 100% agave for an even more authentic experience.





Tequila offers various health benefits. Image Credit: iStock

The Unexpected Benefits of Tequila

While tequila is often associated with drinking, it boasts some surprising potential benefits when consumed responsibly. Agave, the base ingredient, is a natural source of prebiotics, which can contribute to gut health. Additionally, studies suggest that moderate tequila consumption might improve insulin sensitivity and even aid in weight management.

According to Prinkesh Singh, Tequila can stimulate digestion and act as a prebiotic, which is good for your gut. Tequila has fewer calories and sugar compared to other spirits. Some people think that a small amount of tequila can help you relax and sleep better.

Jishnu AJ shares that pure tequila has a low sugar content compared to many other alcoholic beverages! Now this is what we all wanted to know!





However, it's crucial to remember that these potential benefits are only applicable when enjoyed in moderation. Overconsumption can lead to the well-known (and not-so-pleasant) side effects of alcohol.



How To Enjoy Tequila Like a Pro

Tequila is much more than just a party shot (though it can certainly be enjoyed that way!). To truly appreciate its depth, explore it beyond the company of salt and lime. Here's how to savour tequila like a pro:

The right temperature: Unlike vodka, tequila is best enjoyed at room temperature or slightly chilled. This allows the subtle flavours to emerge.

Embrace the varieties: Tequila comes in different varieties based on its ageing process. Blanco (silver) tequila is unaged and offers a bright, agave-forward taste. Reposado (rested) spends two to twelve months in oak barrels, developing a smoother, more complex character. Anejo (aged) tequilas are aged for a minimum of three years, offering deeper oaky notes and a luxurious taste.

Try different cocktails: Tequila isn't just for shots. Explore classic tequila cocktails like the Margarita (tequila, lime juice, and Cointreau) or the Paloma (tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice). For a sophisticated twist, try a Picante, featuring tequila, lime juice, chilli and agave nectar.

So, this Tequila Day, gather your friends, explore the diverse world of tequila, and celebrate the spirit with a "Salud!" (Cheers!).

