For most Indians, chai is an emotion, a ritual that wakes us up in the morning, gets us through the day, and manages to comfort us no matter what mood we are in. And honestly, even when the summer season is at its peak, giving up that hot cup of chai feels impossible. But what if there was a way to enjoy chai without feeling like you're sitting inside a sauna? Surprisingly, that actually exists. It's called Thandi Chai, and yes, it's very much a thing.

Thandi Chai Is The Summer Drink You Didn't Know You Needed

Yes, the idea sounds a little strange. After all, until the adrak and elaichi are simmered patiently in water along with a spoonful of tea leaves, then boiled with just the right amount of milk and finished with a spoonful of sugar, how can chai be chai? So, imagining chai that is cold can feel weird. But once you learn how it's made and why it exists, the concept suddenly makes a lot more sense.

Recently, food creator Rashmi Jain shared a simple recipe on Instagram through her handle, @housewifeandkitchen. In her post, she explained that Thandi Chai is actually preferred during Sheetla Ashtami, a traditional Hindu festival. What makes this chai particularly interesting is the way it is prepared. Thandi Chai follows a process that is surprisingly similar to cold brew coffee. Instead of heat, time does all the work.

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Another reason Thandi Chai is worth trying is because the ingredients used in it are also known for their traditional wellness benefits. Mishri and fennel seeds can have a naturally cooling effect on the body, making them ideal for warmer weather. Cardamom is known for its ability to ease bloating, while cloves and black pepper are believed to support immunity

Here's How You Can Make Thandi Chai At Home

The ingredients used are very similar to what you would find in a traditional masala chai. But together, they create a drink that feels both familiar and refreshing.

Watch the video here:

Ingredients:

1 spoon tea leaves

1 cinnamon stick

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

7–8 black peppercorns

2 cardamom pods

2 cloves

1/4 teaspoon chai masala

Mishri

A few saffron strands

Milk

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Method:

First, take a container or jar and add all the spices, tea leaves, mishri, and saffron into it. Once everything is in, pour milk over the ingredients until they are fully covered. Then simply close the container and place it in the refrigerator overnight. As it rests, the milk absorbs all the flavours. The next morning, strain the liquid into a glass. To make it a little frothy, pour it back and forth between two glasses a few times.

In the end, you get a chilled chai with the essence of the traditional drink but far more refreshing. Of course, nothing can truly replace a hot cup of chai. But Thandi Chai isn't trying to replace that experience. And who knows? Once you try it, Thandi Chai might just become your new favourite summer drink.