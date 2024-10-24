Plant-based milk is totally having its moment right now! Whether it's almond, oat, coconut, or pea, these alternatives are taking the spotlight for every kind of diet-be it vegan, lactose intolerant, or just those curious for a fresh option. Plus, they're kinder to our planet compared to dairy milk. With a variety of flavours and nutrients, plant-based milk brings a serious taste and health boost to the table. Let's dive into some of the best plant-based milk options you need to try!

Here Are 7 Must-Try Plant-Based Milks That Are Taking Over:

1. Pea Milk

Try Pea Milk Photo Credit: iStock

Pea milk is made by blending yellow split peas with water, and it's one of the closest alternatives to regular cow's milk. It's great for people with nut or soy allergies, and it's loaded with nutrients like potassium, calcium, and vitamins A and D. Often fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, pea milk is a solid choice if you're looking for a nutrient-dense, dairy-free option.

Also Read: Pea Milk | Know All About Pea Milk at NDTV Food

2. Oat Milk

Try Oat Milk Photo Credit: iStock

Oat milk is creamy, slightly sweet, and perfect for anyone who loves a rich texture in their drinks. Made by soaking oats in water and straining the mixture, it's high in fiber-especially beta-glucan, which can be good for heart health. It's also a top pick for those with nut allergies and is great for frothy coffee drinks.

3. Cashew Milk

Try Cashew Milk Photo Credit: iStock

Cashew milk is buttery and smooth, made by blending cashews with water. It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. While it's lower in fat and protein than other milk options, unsweetened cashew milk is also lower in calories, making it a favorite for health-conscious folks.

Rice milk is a light, sweet alternative made from processed brown rice. It's easy to digest and works well in cereals, smoothies, and baking. While rice milk doesn't have protein, it's rich in minerals and low in saturated fat. Plus, it's hypoallergenic, so it's ideal for people with lactose, soy, or nut allergies.

5. Almond Milk

Almond milk is a popular choice made by soaking, grinding, and straining almonds. It's naturally low in calories and free from cholesterol and gluten. It's also packed with minerals and can be a great source of iron, which helps prevent anemia and other health issues.

Also Read : Is Almond Milk Healthy? How To Make It At Home - NDTV Food

6. Potato Milk

Made from boiled potatoes and blended with ingredients like water and almonds, potato milk is thick, creamy, and slightly sweet. It's versatile enough for coffee, smoothies, and even baking. With low fat and calories, it's a healthy dairy-free option, and since potato farming is super sustainable, this milk is one of the most eco-friendly choices out there.

7. Hemp Milk

Hemp milk is made from hemp seeds and water, giving it a nutty flavor and creamy texture. It's high in protein and contains omega-3 and omega-6 fats, which are great for your health. Though lower in calories and carbs than cow's milk, it still offers plenty of nutritional benefits and is free from common allergens like nuts, soy, and gluten.