Pea Milk: A New Non-Dairy Alternative That Tastes Nothing Like Pea

While the choices of non-dairy alternatives are numerous, ranging from rice, soy, nuts, coconut, hemp and seed milk, looks like we have a new entrant on the block. Enter pea milk, the newest non-dairy beverage that's vegan, lactose-free and gluten-free. Pea milk is plant-based milk made with pea protein that is made of yellow peas. You will find quite a few flavours of pea milk available in supermarkets; ranging from sweetened, unsweetened, vanilla and chocolate flavours, and is mostly fortified with vitamins, making it a healthy alternative. What is pea milk and what benefits does it have to offer, let's dig out some details.

What Is Pea Milk?

Pea milk is a creamier non-dairy alternative that's made from yellow split peas. It is non-dairy, soy, nut and gluten free. It is said to have the same protein content as dairy milk and makes for a low-calorie beverage as compared to dairy. Moreover, it contains DHA, omega-3, and fatty acids along with iron and vitamin D that promote health. It is said to have a nice and earthy flavour. It has a silky, creamy, and not-so-heavy texture and a chalky after-taste. Interestingly, it doesn't taste like pea.

Benefits Of Pea Milk

Pea milk is said to provide the same amount of proteins as cow milk, which means it's a better energy provider and will keep you fuller for longer, thereby avoiding hunger pangs. Pea milk is free of common allergies, which means it offers a plant-based alternative to dairy that doesn't include nuts and is gluten-free. So, anybody who is lactose intolerant or has nut-allergy can turn to pea milk, which makes for a healthier beverage. If you are not a big pea fan, then you don't have to worry about its taste. Neither does this milk taste anything like peas nor is it green in colour. According to some studies, producing almond milk can be harmful to the environment, whereas peas and other pulses like lentils, chickpeas and beans have the lowest carbon footprint. Not only does pea milk require less water to be produced as compared to dairy, but peas also give nutrients back to the soil. It's a low-calorie option than dairy milk, so if you are considering to lose weight, you can include it in your diet plan.

Like most non-dairy alternatives, pea milk is way more expensive than dairy milk.

While it may be a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, it still lacks many nutrients, which only dairy milk can offer; no wonder we call it a wholesome meal.

Consult a nutritionist before switching to this non-dairy alternative and enjoy the new flavour it has to offer.