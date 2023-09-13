There's something truly magical about a plate of perfectly cooked pasta, enveloped in a velvety, cheesy sauce. It's the kind of dish that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Creamy pasta with vegetables never goes out of style and is always on our wishlist. It's a comfort food classic on those days when you need a little extra indulgence in your life. The gooey cheese and crunchy vegetables come together to elevate the pasta and give us a wholesome dish that satisfies all our foodie desires.

Are you tempted to order pasta at home right away? Wait! We know you can't wait to dig into a cheese-filled bowl of pasta but isn't it better to make it at home instead of ordering it? It would take almost the same amount of time as your order would take to reach you.





We have a recipe that will let you make cheesy vegetable pasta, just in time to whet your cravings.

How To Make Cheesy Pasta With Vegetables I Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Recipe

Before we get started, let's gather our ingredients. For this cheesy pasta with vegetables recipe, you'll need:





Pasta: Your choice! Go with spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, or whatever pasta you love.





Assorted Vegetables: Get creative! Use broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, or any veggies you have on hand.





Butter: For a rich, buttery flavour.





Flour: To help thicken the sauce.





Milk: For creaminess without the cream.





Cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan, or a mix - the more, the merrier!





Now start by first boiling and cooking the pasta al dente. Drain it and set it aside. We'll come back to it soon. Heat up a pan with a drizzle of olive oil and toss in your chosen vegetables. Don't forget to season with a pinch of salt and pepper for that extra boost of flavour. Once they're slightly tender and have that beautiful golden-brown colour, transfer them to a plate and keep them warm.





The cheesy sauce is the star of this show. In the same pan, you used for the veggies, melt a bit of butter, add in some flour and whisk it together. Now, it's time to pour in the milk gradually. Keep whisking as you go to prevent lumps from forming.





Cheese lovers, this is where the magic happens. Gradually add your cheese to the creamy sauce, and keep stirring until it melts into a gooey, dreamy mixture.





Now, bring everything together by tossing in the cooked pasta and sauteed vegetables. Cook for some more time to let everything mix well. Now, for the finishing touch, garnish your cheesy pasta with a little extra cheese on top.





With your plate of cheesy pasta with vegetables in front of you, take a moment to savour every bite.