How many times do you order pasta at home? I am sure you can keep a tab on it. If you love eating pasta, you might have cracked the best possible recipe to make this popular Italian cuisine at home. Pasta lovers always end up cooking too much pasta so that they can have this savoury dish as their midnight snack or pack it for lunch. Because for them there is nothing like too much pasta. But having it over and again can get boring at some point. So, if you have intentionally or unintentionally cooked a lot of pasta and don't know what to do with it, stress not, we have curated a list of finger-licking good recipes that you can make with the leftover pasta.

Here Are 5 Tasty Leftover Pasta Recipes:

1. Pasta Salad

This is an easy way to make pasta nutritious. Pasta salad is generally served cold and is full of flavours. Here's what you need to do. In a bowl, add chopped broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper, and corn. You can also choose vegetables of your choice. Now add the leftover pasta in it and drizzle generous amount of olive oil. Add condiments of your choice, such as mayonnaise, mint chutney, mustard sauce, etc., to improve the flavour. Click here for more salad recipes.





2. Pasta Sandwich

A sandwich made with scrumptious pasta filling will make a good breakfast dish. It won't take much time to prepare this sandwich. All you need to do is add pasta on a slice of bread and top it with a slice of cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle oregano and chili flakes on it and close it with another slice of bread. Grease the sandwich maker and keep the bread in it. That's it, your sandwich will be ready in 5 minutes.

3. Pasta Fritters

Fritters are called pakoda in Hindi. Fritters are popular Indian snack that are made by deep frying the vegetables which are coated in chickpea batter. To make this recipe simply, add chopped onion, salt, pepper, and pasta into a thick batter of chickpea. In a hot wok, heat oil and add small balls of the batter with the help of a spoon or hand. Deep fry them till they are golden brown and serve them hot with tomato ketchup. For detailed pakoda recipe, click here.





4. Pasta Soup





Using the remaining pasta and vegetables, make a healthy soup. Add diced chicken, finely chopped garlic, onion, mushrooms, and carrots to a pot along with butter. Spices can be added to it to increase flavour. Now fill it with boiling water. Make a slurry of water and 1 tablespoon corn flour in a separate bowl, and then stir it into the soup along with the pasta. Blend thoroughly until done.

5. Pasta Samosa

This Indo-Italian snack is packed with flavours of Indian and Italian spices. Instead of the typical aloo filling, we will use pasta. Make samosa dough and roll it into thin sheets. Cut the sheet into small squares and add the filling. If you can't perfectly shape it like samosa, then just put another sheet on the filling and seal the ends with the help of your fingers. Deep dry them until brown and enjoy your snack. For detailed samosa recipe, click here.





Hope you liked our leftover paste recipe ideas. Enjoy them with a cup of coffee or tea as an evening snack.