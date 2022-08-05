Indian cuisine is popular worldwide for its usage of flavourful spices. While there are a host of spices that are used for cooking, Saffron is one such spice that is known for its unique colour and flavour. It is considered to be one of the most precious spices in the world and reminds us about the beauty of Kashmiri saffron fields. Adding a few saffron strands to any dish can instantly enhance its flavour by several notches. Being an avid foodie, I like to try different types of food and got the opportunity to fulfill my desire to have authentic north-Indian food at the preview testing of the new menu at Saffron, Trident Hotel, Gurugram. Their exclusively curated menu by Chef Arun Mathur will be available from August 4 to 12, 2022, and is something that you certainly do not want to miss out on.





The restaurant is named after the spice as a tribute to traditional Indian cuisine and is one of the most renowned north-Indian restaurants of the city. Their new menu is nuanced with the flavours of saffron in each dish and offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. I was welcomed by a zesty and refreshing drink made of orange marmalade, saffron and sparkling water. For appetisers, my first pick was dahi gosht ke kebab followed by dahi ke kebab, and both were an absolute delight. They were extremely soft and flavourful and offered a melt-in-the-mouth experience. If you're someone who is a kebab lover, then these kebabs are a must-try!

Dahi Gosht Ke Kebab

For the main course, I tried kairi ki bhindi, palak kismish ke kofte, murgh shekhawat and dal makhni - paired with khurmi naan. Kairi ki bhindi had a flavourful taste and tanginess of raw mangoes. But what really won my heart were the palak kismish koftas that offered a unique blend of flavours. Cooked in a spicy gravy - the kismish added a hint of sweetness to the dish and was tantalising to the taste buds. What I loved most about the restaurant was its excellent presentation and soulful traditional music in the background while dining. Lastly, for dessert, I tried both the desserts on their menu - Peshawari pista kheer phirni and khubhani ka metha. If you're someone who likes to end their meal with authentic Indian desserts, then I recommend you try the phirni.

Peshawari Pista Kheer Phirni and Khubani Ka Metha







What: Saffron





Where: Trident Hotel, Gurugram





When: Till August 12





Cost For Two: Rs 4300 (approx)







