As soon as summer arrives, markets across the country are filled with baskets of ripe, golden mangoes. For many people, mangoes are the highlight of the season, sweet, juicy and deeply satisfying. Mango lovers often buy them in bulk, planning to enjoy them as a post-dinner treat, in shakes, or as part of desserts. Few fruits are as versatile or as loved as the mango.





However, while mangoes are delicious and nutritious, many people are unaware that there is a proper way to eat them. If consumed incorrectly, mangoes can increase heat in the body, sometimes leading to mouth ulcers, acidity or a burning sensation in the stomach. This doesn't mean you need to avoid mangoes altogether. With a few simple precautions, you can enjoy your favourite fruit throughout the season without discomfort.





Mangoes are naturally warming in nature. This is why traditional practices around eating mangoes focus on balancing their heat. One of the most important steps is often ignored in modern households, but it makes a significant difference.

Also Read: Aam Panna To Mango Mojito: 6 Mango Drinks To Try This Summer

Soak Mangoes Before Eating

Never eat mangoes straight after bringing them home from the market. This habit may seem harmless, but it can affect your digestion. Always soak mangoes in clean water for at least 30 minutes to two hours before eating.





Soaking helps neutralise the fruit's natural heat and removes surface chemicals used during ripening. It also reduces the chances of acidity, stomach irritation and skin breakouts, making mangoes easier on the body.

Also Read: This 10-Minute Mango Chicken Salad Is The Perfect Light Summer Meal

Additional Tips To Eat Mangoes Safely

1. Wash Them Properly





After soaking, wash mangoes thoroughly under running water, especially if you plan to eat them with the skin on.





2. Avoid Eating After Heavy Meals





Eating mangoes immediately after meals can cause bloating or indigestion. Leave a gap before enjoying them.





3. Pair with Cooling Foods





Combine mangoes with yoghurt, mint or buttermilk to balance their heat and aid digestion.





4. Choose Naturally Ripened Mangoes





Naturally ripened mangoes often sink in water, while chemically ripened ones may float.





5. Don't Overeat





Mangoes are healthy, but moderation is key. Eating too many at once can upset digestion.





Mangoes are one of summer's greatest pleasures, and with these simple tips, you can enjoy them without worry. By following traditional wisdom and eating mangoes mindfully, you can stay cool, comfortable and fully enjoy the sweetness of the season.