Paneer is a versatile ingredient, and many recipes made from it are popular and liked by people all over the world. Any dish made with paneer never fails to impress us. You can use this wonderful ingredient to make scrumptious snacks, desserts, and curries. Paneer is also known as a good source of protein, due to which people like to include it in their diet. Also, it is a good option for those who are trying to lose weight, since it is low in calories. If we look at North India, there are many recipes like Shahi Paneer, Palak Paneer, Paneer Butter Masala, and Paneer Pasanda, which are equally famous among vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Another interesting paneer recipe is Paneer Do Pyaza.





Today, we are going to share with you a delicious recipe for dhaba-style Paneer Do Pyaza. We all often like to enjoy dhaba food during our travels. Even if we want to, we are not able to bring that dhaba's aesthetic taste in our recipes at home. But today, YouTuber Chef Parul has shared a recipe video on her YouTube channel Cook with Parul', with the help of which, you will be able to make a perfect dhaba-style Paneer Do Pyaza. But before making it, know some important tips to make it the right way.

Some important tips for making Paneer Do Pyaza:

1. Always use fresh paneer to make Paneer Do Pyaza. Soft paneer absorbs flavours better.





2. Add fresh cream. If you do not have cream at home, you can add fresh malai.





3. Always add hot water while making the gravy and after roasting the spices.





4. After the oil or ghee is heated, always add whole spices first. Only then the rest of the things have to be added.





How to Make Dhaba-Style Paneer Do Pyaza I Easy Paneer Do Pyaza Recipe







First, cut onion lengthwise. Heat oil and ghee in a pan, add some whole spices to it. After this, lightly fry the onion, add crushed ginger and garlic to it, and fry well. Add Kashmiri red chili and turmeric and fry, now add grated tomatoes and fry. Take curd in a bowl and mix it well by adding red chili, coriander powder, cumin powder, and mix it in the spices. Watch the video below to know the complete recipe.















