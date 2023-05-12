On days when you can't decide what to cook, pulao comes to our rescue. Pulao is a staple Indian dish that is made in almost all Indian households. It is also known as curried rice, as it is cooked with rich Indian spices. Pulao is an easy one-pot meal, loaded with vegetables. It is mostly served as a main course dish for lunch or dinner. There are a variety of pulao recipes one can make, starting from simple veg pulao to exotic paneer pulao. But we have got a healthier version of a pulao recipe for you. Our special haryali subz pulao recipe will be loved by everyone.





Haryali Subz Pulao is a healthy yet tasty rice dish that is packed with earthy flavours of Indian spices. As the name suggests, the rice has a vibrant green colour which is extracted naturally from vegetables and herbs. If your kids don't enjoy eating green leafy vegetables, then this recipe is the perfect way to give them their required dose of greens. This recipe will only take 20 to 30 minutes to prepare.

How Long To Soak Rice For Pulao?

Soak rice in water for better texture. Photo Credit: istock

Before you start cooking the dish, make sure to soak the rice for at least 20 minutes. The reason why we soak rice is that it takes lesser time to cook as the grains absorb the water. Additionally, soaked rice grains get a better texture when they are cooked.





What Is The Best Thing To Serve With Pulao?

Serve chilled raita with haryali subz pulao.

To make a complete meal, you can pair pulao with delicious raita. There are a variety of raitas you can serve with pulao; for example, boondi raita, ghiye ka raita, vegetable raita, or beetroot raita. You can also have pulao with a simple dal or curry of your choice. However, if you don't want to put extra effort into making raita or curry, you can simply have pulao with salad too.

How To Make Haryali Subz Pulao | Step-By-Step Recipe To Make Haryali Subz Pualo

First, start by soaking the rice for 20 minutes. Once done, cook the rice until the grains are soft. Make sure not to overcook the rice as it will have a mushy texture.





Now, begin with preparing the haryali paste for the recipe. To make this, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, and spinach in a grinder and make a fine paste of all the ingredients.





Next, keep peas for boiling and chop vegetables like potatoes, onions, cauliflower, etc., for the pulao. Once done, add some oil to a pan and cook the vegetables and the pasta, and add the rice to make pulao.





For the full recipe of Haryali Subz Pulao, click here.





Haryali subz pulao is a great substitute for plain rice, as it is packed with nutrition