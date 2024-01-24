Let's admit it - if there's one dish that can give chicken a healthy competition, it's the delicious soya chaap. It is, in fact, the most popular soy product, widely available in the Northern states of India. All you need to do is buy the soya chaap sticks and cook them in a spicy desi gravy, pairing them with rice, roti, or paratha. It makes a delicious meal, ideal for lunch and dinner. But the question here is, is soya chaap as healthy as chicken? Let's find out.

Why Is Soya Chaap Considered A Veg Substitute For Chicken?

1. Nutrition:

The health benefits of chicken need no separate introduction. It is packed with protein, fibre, and other essential macro and micronutrients. Hence, experts recommend adding it to our daily diet. On the other hand, as the name suggests, soya chaap contains soy - a plant-based protein known to compensate for the nutrients in a vegetarian diet.

2. Texture:

Usually, soy chaap is wrapped in a stick, making it look like chicken legs. It also has a fibrous texture, much like chicken, complementing any gravy you add it to.

3. Taste:

Ever wondered what makes chicken so popular? It's because of the taste. Chicken pieces are usually juicy and easily blend with the gravy you add them to. It is no different with soy chaap. It also helps enhance the taste of the food you add it to.

Is Soya Chaap Healthy? Can You Add It to Your Daily Diet?

To your surprise, soya chaap is not as healthy as you might have thought. That's right. Nutritionist Richa Gangani recently shared a video on her Instagram handle that features how it is prepared and packaged in the factories.





"Soya chaap is one dish vegetarians are obsessed with, other than paneer - thinking it is full of protein and super tasty to eat," she states. But wait, the truth is, raw soya is made by stretching maida (not soy, which you believed it to be).





Soya has no gluten, meaning it can never have the stretchy texture that you find in soy chaap. "It includes 60 percent maida, 40 percent soya flour, salt, and water to give the chaap a stretchy texture," Richa Gangani clears the air.





That doesn't mean you should give up on this delicacy completely. Instead, have it once in a while and enjoy the flavours to the fullest. "But don't eat it on a daily basis, thinking it is healthy," Nutritionist Richa concludes.





Watch the soya chaap-making video here: