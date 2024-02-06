Gulab Jamun holds a special place in the hearts of all dessert lovers in India. Its soft, syrupy texture and rich flavour make it a beloved treat, especially during festive occasions. But have you ever heard of Bread Gulab Jamun? This unique twist on the classic recipe takes the delightful essence of Gulab Jamun and adds a creative touch using bread. It's quick and easy, and you can make your favourite Indian dessert anytime the craving hits - even if you don't have all the ingredients handy. How exciting, isn't it?

Is Gulab Jamun Made with Bread?

The idea of using bread to create Gulab Jamun might sound unconventional, but it's a delightful innovation that adds a unique texture and flavour to this beloved dessert. Gulab jamun is traditionally made with a dough of khoya and some flour, which is kneaded with milk and ghee. But if you don't have khoya, just pick bread. By using bread, you can achieve small, tiny Gulab Jamuns that are not only adorable but also irresistibly delicious. This unique recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'shibna_shafeeque' and it went viral!

How To Make Gulab Jamun With Bread I Viral Bread Gulab Jamun Recipe:

To make Bread Gulab Jamun, start by taking white bread and removing the crust from the sides. Then, cut the bread into small cubes. Next, soak the bread cubes in milk for at least 2 hours, allowing them to absorb the creamy richness. After soaking, mash the bread cubes and lightly knead the mixture until it forms a smooth dough-like consistency. Divide the dough into small roundels, shaping them into tiny balls.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan and carefully fry the bread roundels until they turn golden brown and crispy on the outside. Meanwhile, prepare the sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water and adding a pinch of cardamom powder for a fragrant touch. Let the syrup simmer until it thickens to a desirable consistency. Once the bread roundels are fried to perfection, gently place them in the warm sugar syrup, allowing them to soak up the sweetness and flavour.





After a few minutes, the Bread Gulab Jamuns are ready to be served. Garnish with chopped nuts or edible silver foil for an extra touch of elegance.

So, why not try your hand at making the viral Bread Gulab Jamun and indulge in the irresistible charm of this delectable treat?!