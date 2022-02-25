The weekend might be the time for most of us to sit back and relax, but it is also the time when you finally ditch that strict diet and indulge in your favourite foods. However, in the vast pool of recipes, if you are confused about what to make, fret not! As usual, we have you covered. This time, to make your work easy in the kitchen and prepare some delicious snacks, here we have some recipes you can make from aloo and poha! Aloo and poha are two things that one can easily find in any Indian kitchen. These two things can be used to make various yummy snacks. Here we bring you a list of snacks to quickly make with aloo and poha. Check them out below:





Here Are 5 Recipes To Make With Aloo And Poha

This fried snack comes out crunchy on the surface and velvety soft on the inside, just as we like it. It goes well with tomato sauce, green chutney, or even mayonnaise.

Who doesn't love cutlets? They are crunchy, have enough room for experimentation and make a delicious snack to have any time in the day. In this recipe, you can choose to add veggies as per your choice. You can even zing it up with some green chillies.

This snack makes a perfect tea-time companion. This deep-fried goodness is crunchy and melts in your mouth in every bite. You can even make this when you have guests coming over. Everyone is sure to love this snack!





We all enjoy Medu Vada, a classic South Indian fritter. These crispy, spicy vadas look like a cousin of the famous doughnuts. Learn how to make easy medu vada with this poha and aloo substitute.

We all know poha is the classic breakfast recipe. And to amp up its taste, most of us usually add many veggies, crunchy peanuts and spices to it. So here we bring you a batata poha recipe that you can have any time and enjoy the taste.











So, try out these recipes and let us know which one you liked the best in the comments below!