Watch: Make This Chatpata Poha Finger Snack In Just 15 Minutes 

Poha finger snack recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Looking for a unique evening snack recipe?

This poha finger can be made in just 15 minutes.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

When hunger strikes in between the meals, our desi palate responds to only chatapate, spicy snacks. Indian cuisine offers a plethora of crunchy fried snacks for everyday tea-time munching, but whenever we want to try something different, we are left confused about what to make. Bookmark this recipe for all those times when you feel you've had enough of aloo chips, pakoda, samosa, tikki, and all the usual Indian snacks. This poha finger snack is just what you need to whet your evening hunger along with a cup of chai. It is a simple recipe that takes not more than 15 minutes to give you a delectable snack.





Poha finger needs just 2 ingredients - poha and potatoes, rest some common spices are used to season it. This fried snack turns out just like we all love - crispy from outside and silky soft from inside. It goes perfectly with tomato sauce or green chutney or even with mayonnaise. The poha snack recipe video was shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Do try this quick and easy recipe for your family or friends.





Here's the step-by-step recipe of chatapata poha finger:

Step 1 - Grind 1 cup poha into powder.

Step 2 - Peel and mash 4 boiled potatoes, add chopped green chilli, chopped coriander leaves, salt to taste, crushed garlic, 1 tsp butter, red chilli flakes and ground poha powder. Mix well and knead lightly to make smooth dough.

Step 3 - Take out small portions from the dough and roll to make finger strips. Make sure all the fingers are of equal size.

Step 4 - Deep fry the fingers till golden brown. Place on absorbent towel or tissue paper to soak in excess oil.

Watch the full recipe video of poha finger here:





